Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.42

36.86

54.35

98.57

78.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.42

36.86

54.35

98.57

78.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

3.7

1.07

0.14

1.23

Total Income

5

40.56

55.42

98.7

79.89

Total Expenditure

5.19

40.1

53.06

88.88

66.04

PBIDT

-0.19

0.46

2.36

9.82

13.85

Interest

1.08

0.81

0.91

1.26

2.01

PBDT

-1.27

-0.35

1.44

8.56

11.84

Depreciation

0.23

1.32

3.5

3.45

5.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.03

0.87

1.53

1.96

Deferred Tax

0.08

-0.09

0.35

-0.14

0.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.59

-1.61

-3.28

3.73

3.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.59

-1.61

-3.28

3.73

3.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.59

-1.61

-3.28

3.73

3.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.5

-0.81

-1.64

1.87

1.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.29

1.24

4.34

9.96

17.6

PBDTM(%)

-28.73

-0.94

2.64

8.68

15.05

PATM(%)

-35.97

-4.36

-6.03

3.78

4.93

