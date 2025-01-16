Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.42
36.86
54.35
98.57
78.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.42
36.86
54.35
98.57
78.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
3.7
1.07
0.14
1.23
Total Income
5
40.56
55.42
98.7
79.89
Total Expenditure
5.19
40.1
53.06
88.88
66.04
PBIDT
-0.19
0.46
2.36
9.82
13.85
Interest
1.08
0.81
0.91
1.26
2.01
PBDT
-1.27
-0.35
1.44
8.56
11.84
Depreciation
0.23
1.32
3.5
3.45
5.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.03
0.87
1.53
1.96
Deferred Tax
0.08
-0.09
0.35
-0.14
0.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.59
-1.61
-3.28
3.73
3.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.59
-1.61
-3.28
3.73
3.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.59
-1.61
-3.28
3.73
3.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.5
-0.81
-1.64
1.87
1.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.29
1.24
4.34
9.96
17.6
PBDTM(%)
-28.73
-0.94
2.64
8.68
15.05
PATM(%)
-35.97
-4.36
-6.03
3.78
4.93
