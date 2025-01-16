iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Quarterly Results

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

2.32

0.33

1.76

2.48

22.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.32

0.33

1.76

2.48

22.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.59

-0.01

-0.25

1.39

Total Income

2.32

0.92

1.75

2.23

23.76

Total Expenditure

2.48

0.4

2.3

27.52

24.47

PBIDT

-0.16

0.52

-0.55

-25.29

-0.71

Interest

0.45

0.43

0.21

0.3

0.22

PBDT

-0.6

0.09

-0.76

-25.59

-0.93

Depreciation

0.02

0.11

0.11

-0.87

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.04

0.04

0.3

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.62

-0.06

-0.9

-24.99

-0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.62

-0.06

-0.9

-24.99

-0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.62

-0.06

-0.9

-24.99

-0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-0.03

-0.45

-12.52

-0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.89

157.57

-31.25

-1,019.75

-3.17

PBDTM(%)

-25.86

27.27

-43.18

-1,031.85

-4.15

PATM(%)

-26.72

-18.18

-51.13

-1,007.66

-4.15

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bodhtree Consulting Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.