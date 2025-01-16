Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
2.32
0.33
1.76
2.48
22.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.32
0.33
1.76
2.48
22.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.59
-0.01
-0.25
1.39
Total Income
2.32
0.92
1.75
2.23
23.76
Total Expenditure
2.48
0.4
2.3
27.52
24.47
PBIDT
-0.16
0.52
-0.55
-25.29
-0.71
Interest
0.45
0.43
0.21
0.3
0.22
PBDT
-0.6
0.09
-0.76
-25.59
-0.93
Depreciation
0.02
0.11
0.11
-0.87
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.04
0.04
0.3
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.62
-0.06
-0.9
-24.99
-0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.62
-0.06
-0.9
-24.99
-0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.62
-0.06
-0.9
-24.99
-0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
-0.03
-0.45
-12.52
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.89
157.57
-31.25
-1,019.75
-3.17
PBDTM(%)
-25.86
27.27
-43.18
-1,031.85
-4.15
PATM(%)
-26.72
-18.18
-51.13
-1,007.66
-4.15
