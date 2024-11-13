Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter-alia the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 which are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. In supersession of earlier resolution(s) passed at the board meeting held on January 23 2024 to approve the reduction of existing equity shares of 19958236 of Rs. 10/- each to 1173114 (about 10% of existing shares of Public) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (by cancelling 100% of erstwhile promoters shareholding i.e. 8227100 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and about 90% of existing shares of Public i.e. 10558022) in compliance with the implementation of the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT Hyderabad bench on December 12 2023 under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 and under Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. In supersession of earlier resolution(s) passed at the board meeting held on January 23 2024 to issue and allot 16000000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Resolution Applicant including Associate (new Promoters) of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., Saturday June 15, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia: a) to consider approve and take on record the audited financial results and statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. b) to consider approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results and statements of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended March 31 2024. c) to consider and take note of the auditors report for the financial year ended March 31 2024. d) to consider the appointment of company secretary & compliance officer of the Company. e) to consider and finalize the dates for Postal Ballot and approve the draft Postal Ballot Notice. f) to consider the appointment of scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot. Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. appointment of Mrs. Bandugula Sucharitha as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Woman Director) 2. appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Giri (DIN: 10254489) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director)Board of the Company 3. appointment of Mr. Prashanth Mitta (DIN: 02459109) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director on the Board of the Company 4. appointment of Mr. Nikshit Hemendra Shah (DIN: 07910462) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company 5. take note of resignation tendered by Ms. Pompa Mukherjee as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 12-03-2024 6. re-constitute Audit Committee of the Company 7. re-constitute Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company 8. re-constitute Stakeholders Relationship and Share Transfer Committee of the Company 9. any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. intimation of resignation of company secretary and compliance officer Intimation of appointment of additional directors; resignation of company secretary & compliance officer; appointment of Compliance officer and reconstitution of statutory committees (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bodhtree Consulting Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve un- audited financial results (standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31¢t December 2023. Detailed outcome attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024