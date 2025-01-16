Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Summary

Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business using the power of cloud, analytics and digital solutions. In addition, it streamline key business processes by deploying enterprise applications, integrating applications with their IT infrastructure and maintaining them, so that business users can focus on strategic organizational priorities.Bodhtree, a global IT Consulting and Product Engineering services provider, offers technology solutions that address complex business issues and drive transformational growth. As a select partner of industry leading technology providers, it delivers best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the needs of SMB and large-enterprise clients. With extensive domain and IT expertise, their solutions integrate seamlessly within existing IT infrastructures, ensuring optimal business performance and maximized return on technology investments.The Company, headquartered in India provides technology-consulting services to various companies and SMEs across the globe. With a primary focus on Cloud CRM and Analytics, it provides services including solution design, development, implementation, integration, maintenance and support for customers in the healthcare & life sciences, hi-tech manufacturing, education and government verticals.During the year 2015-16, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name and style of M/s. Bodhtree Human Capital Private Limited was incorporated in order to tap the domestic as well as global market for staff augmentation and related service sector. In 2018, Bodhtree started to rechristen itself as Systems Integrator (SI) in the market place, and thereby opening new areas of growth. Company is already a strategic partner with renowned market players like Oracle, Salesforce.com, Tableau, etc.