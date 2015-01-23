Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Management Discussions

COMPANY PROFILE

Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business using the power of cloud, analytics and digital solutions. In addition, we streamline key business processes by deploying enterprise applications, integrating applications with their IT infrastructure and maintaining them, so that business users can focus on strategic organizational priorities.

While we work with Fortune 500 firms and SMEs across different industries, we offer vertical specific solutions to address key business challenges of Manufacturing, Healthcare, HiTech, and Educational and Government sectors besides others. We are problem solvers with a passion for excellence. We are intellectually curious and highly collaborative. However, against the backdrop of a challenging global economy, we endeavour to adopt new generation technologies and processes in our unique delivery model. Bodhtree has successfully carved a niche for itself by consolidating its approach to IT and ITES (IT enabled services) through sustainable value addition to organizations.

Bodhtree, a global IT consulting and Product engineering services provider, offers technology solutions that address complex business issues and drive transformational growth. As a select partner of industry leading technology providers, Bodhtree delivers best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the needs of our SMB and large-enterprise clients. With extensive domain and IT expertise, our solutions integrate seamlessly within existing IT infrastructures, ensuring optimal business performance and maximized return on technology investments.

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements included in this report and the notes thereto. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under the historical cost convention on the accrual basis except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair values, the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) (to the extent notified) and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter.

OVERVIEW OF THE INDUSTRY

The software industry includes businesses for development, maintenance and publication of software that are using different business models, mainly either "license/maintenance based" (on-premises) or "Cloud based" (such as SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, MBaaS, MSaaS, DCaaS etc.). The industry also includes software services, such as training, documentation, and consulting and data recovery. The software and computer services industry spends more than 11% of its net sales for Research & Development which is in comparison with other industries the second highest share after pharmaceuticals & biotechnology. The next big thing is the databases, specifically three, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2 and Oracle. Another trend in practice is of mergers and acquisitions or partnerships and strategic alliances between software vendors for the new and innovative functionality offering capability to the software. Internet has opened up new opportunities for conducting variety of businesses in todays economy. The software vendors have developed functionality to take advantage of this

I thank all our stakeholders for their belief in us during these difficult times. The coming times are going to be exciting. We are making our presence felt in right areas and building right capabilities, which positions us for long-term growth. I am proud of our people who rallied together to overcome challenges and worked with utmost dedication for our clients.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

We believe our strengths give us the competitive advantage to position ourselves as a leading global technology solutions and services company to solve the strategic challenges of business.

Bodhtree was founded as a product engineering company and continues to deliver world-class product engineering services ranging from application development and maintenance, web development and outsourced product development to QA and managed testing services. Applying agile and scrum-based methodologies, we engage customers in a highly interactive process to develop superior software products on timelines that beat the competition to market - at reduced operational costs and risk. As a Salesforce Gold Cloud Alliance Partner, Bodhtree provides the expertise and technology for clients to realize the benefits of cloud computing.

Enterprise services:

Bodhtrees enterprise services include implementation, development, global rollouts, integration, upgrade, and application maintenance and support for Oracle E-Business Suite. We understand your need to keep pace with constant industry changes and can help you standardize your processes, maximize your application performance and transform your business.

Deep client relationships and brand:

We have long-standing relationships with large corporations and other organizations. Our track record in delivering high- quality solutions across the entire software life cycle and our strong domain expertise helps us to solidify these relationships and gain increased business from our existing clients. This history of client retention allows us to showcase and strengthen our brand.

Quality and process execution:

Our sophisticated processes, standards and quality frameworks allow us to continuously optimize service delivery of various engagements on key performance indicators like business value, productivity, quality and cycle-time.

High-quality talent:

We have a strong ecosystem for employee attraction, career development, engagement and retention through a trusted partnership with our stakeholders. Competence development of our workforce has always been our key strategic focus area. We have a culture of performance and innovation in an open and collaborative environment.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The revenue for FY 2023-24 is Rs.4279.05 lakhs and Proht/Loss After Tax is Rs. 1720.70 lakhs, though there is a revenue decline in the Current FY compared to Preceding FY, we are glad to inform you that we have added few more new clients where we can expect better margins in the ensuing FY.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The members are informed that the Company has been accredited with quality standards of ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2005 and CMMI - Level 5. Apart from this, the Company has adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and operations.

Periodical internal quality audits and management review meetings ensure successful implementation of the Quality Management System. The ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 27001:2005 compliance will seamlessly integrate all the intra and interdepartmental activities of the organization, simultaneously ensuring effective monitoring of the operations of the organization. Surveillance audit for continuation of ISO certification will be conducted by external auditors.

In addition, the Company has appointed Independent Internal Auditors to carry out the internal audit on a regular basis. The internal audit is supplemented by external audit, and periodic review by the Management.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company has rationalized its human resources effectively. The approach of the Company has been to nurture talent and inculcate a sense of belonging amongst its personnel. The Company provides an environment which encourages initiative, innovative thinking and rewards performance. The Company ensures training and development of its personnel through succession planning, job rotation, on- the- job training and various training programs and workshops.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis" describing the Companys objectives, estimates, expectations or projections may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include: Government regulations, patent laws, tax regimes, economic developments within India and countries in which the Company conducts business, litigation and other allied factors.

