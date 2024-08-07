|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today Fixes Record date as September 24, 2024 for the purpose of 42nd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Enclosed the Notice of the 42nd Annual General Meeting and the 42nd Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
