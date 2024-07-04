iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd EGM

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015

CORPORATE ACTIONS

21/01/2024calendar-icon
20/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Jun 202431 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., Saturday June 15, 2024 is enclosed. Extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 as per the enclosed Notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.07.2024) Proceeding of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held today is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

