|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Jun 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., Saturday June 15, 2024 is enclosed. Extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 as per the enclosed Notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.07.2024) Proceeding of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held today is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
