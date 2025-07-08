Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
38.33
38.33
38.33
38.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.84
-54.83
-54.64
-54.53
Net Worth
-16.51
-16.5
-16.31
-16.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.18
-0.1
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.97
-0.11
-0.11
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,149.1
74.77
-24.55
-53.86
EBIT growth
-965.94
74.77
-24.55
-53.86
Net profit growth
-97.29
74.77
-24.55
-54.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
8.99
9.52
7.4
13.75
21.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.99
9.52
7.4
13.75
21.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.3
1.46
0.4
1
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.2
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.7
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.1
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.65
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.4
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
B Prabhakar Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Muralidhara Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K V S Mallikarjuna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sophia Reddy Chavva
Independent Director
Sriramoju Praveen
Independent Director
K Siva Kumar
104-106 Lumbini Enclave,
Opp NIMS Punjagutta,
Telangana - 500082
Tel: 91-40-23399241/23373803
Website: http://www.edtechintl.com
Email: operation@visuintl.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Visu Cybertech Limited (VCL) was incorporated in May 1997 as Chavva Infotech Limited. The name was subsequently change to Visu Cybertech Limited on September 1999 with the objective of leveraging upon...
Read More
Reports by Ed & Tech International Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.