Ed & Tech International Ltd Share Price Live

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|12:44:33 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.05
  • Day's High0.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.05
  • Day's Low0.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ed & Tech International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ed & Tech International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ed & Tech International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ed & Tech International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ed & Tech International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

38.33

38.33

38.33

38.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.84

-54.83

-54.64

-54.53

Net Worth

-16.51

-16.5

-16.31

-16.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.01

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.18

-0.1

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.97

-0.11

-0.11

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,149.1

74.77

-24.55

-53.86

EBIT growth

-965.94

74.77

-24.55

-53.86

Net profit growth

-97.29

74.77

-24.55

-54.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

8.99

9.52

7.4

13.75

21.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.99

9.52

7.4

13.75

21.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.3

1.46

0.4

1

0.08

Ed & Tech International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.2

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.7

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.1

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.65

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.4

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ed & Tech International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

B Prabhakar Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Muralidhara Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K V S Mallikarjuna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sophia Reddy Chavva

Independent Director

Sriramoju Praveen

Independent Director

K Siva Kumar

Registered Office

104-106 Lumbini Enclave,

Opp NIMS Punjagutta,

Telangana - 500082

Tel: 91-40-23399241/23373803

Website: http://www.edtechintl.com

Email: operation@visuintl.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Visu Cybertech Limited (VCL) was incorporated in May 1997 as Chavva Infotech Limited. The name was subsequently change to Visu Cybertech Limited on September 1999 with the objective of leveraging upon...
Reports by Ed & Tech International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ed & Tech International Ltd share price today?

The Ed & Tech International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ed & Tech International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ed & Tech International Ltd is ₹0.19 Cr. as of 02 Apr ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ed & Tech International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ed & Tech International Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 02 Apr ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ed & Tech International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ed & Tech International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ed & Tech International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Apr ‘18

What is the CAGR of Ed & Tech International Ltd?

Ed & Tech International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -43.90%, 3 Years at -57.47%, 1 Year at -92.31%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ed & Tech International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ed & Tech International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

