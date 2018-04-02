iifl-logo
Ed & Tech International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|12:44:33 PM

Ed & Tech Intl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.18

-0.1

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.97

-0.11

-0.11

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

-1.97

-0.29

-0.21

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.97

-0.29

-0.21

-0.28

Equity raised

-109.66

-109.28

-109.06

-108.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.9

0.08

30.62

30.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-113.54

-109.49

-78.66

-78.44

