|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.87
40.86
-43.37
-36.27
Op profit growth
-98.43
61.64
131.54
-183.58
EBIT growth
-97.45
39.83
88.45
-349.85
Net profit growth
-97.25
-46.05
262.53
-2,075.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.3
-217.74
-189.74
-46.4
EBIT margin
-6.28
-253.66
-255.53
-76.77
Net profit margin
-6.74
-252.63
-659.68
-103.03
RoCE
-3.54
-79.53
-24.57
-8.68
RoNW
-7.2
-41.04
-20.61
-3.5
RoA
-0.95
-19.8
-15.86
-2.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-8.25
-14.74
-5.05
Book value per share
0.05
0.78
8.01
24.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-21.56
-0.06
-0.05
-0.33
P/B
10.51
0.65
0.09
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-48.11
-0.74
-1.28
-4.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-2.32
1.6
1.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
212.81
613.15
511.35
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-69.82
-22.2
-30.25
-38.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.61
50.78
9.36
3.06
Net debt / equity
6.76
5.24
0.51
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-40.97
-0.66
-1.07
-2.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.14
-0.85
-7.16
Employee costs
-41.32
-37.75
-40.99
-26.84
Other costs
-61.98
-279.85
-247.9
-112.39
