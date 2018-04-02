iifl-logo
Ed & Tech International Ltd Key Ratios

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.87

40.86

-43.37

-36.27

Op profit growth

-98.43

61.64

131.54

-183.58

EBIT growth

-97.45

39.83

88.45

-349.85

Net profit growth

-97.25

-46.05

262.53

-2,075.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.3

-217.74

-189.74

-46.4

EBIT margin

-6.28

-253.66

-255.53

-76.77

Net profit margin

-6.74

-252.63

-659.68

-103.03

RoCE

-3.54

-79.53

-24.57

-8.68

RoNW

-7.2

-41.04

-20.61

-3.5

RoA

-0.95

-19.8

-15.86

-2.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-8.25

-14.74

-5.05

Book value per share

0.05

0.78

8.01

24.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-21.56

-0.06

-0.05

-0.33

P/B

10.51

0.65

0.09

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-48.11

-0.74

-1.28

-4.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-2.32

1.6

1.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

212.81

613.15

511.35

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-69.82

-22.2

-30.25

-38.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

13.61

50.78

9.36

3.06

Net debt / equity

6.76

5.24

0.51

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-40.97

-0.66

-1.07

-2.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-0.14

-0.85

-7.16

Employee costs

-41.32

-37.75

-40.99

-26.84

Other costs

-61.98

-279.85

-247.9

-112.39

