Ed & Tech International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
38.33
38.33
38.33
38.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.84
-54.83
-54.64
-54.53
Net Worth
-16.51
-16.5
-16.31
-16.2
Minority Interest
Debt
13.43
15.51
15.42
15.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.56
1.56
1.56
1.56
Total Liabilities
-1.52
0.57
0.66
0.77
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.52
0.56
0.67
0.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.83
1.83
1.83
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.12
0.12
0.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.52
-1.39
-1.28
-1.18
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-1.51
0.57
0.68
0.78
