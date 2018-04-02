iifl-logo
Ed & Tech International Ltd Balance Sheet

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|12:44:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

38.33

38.33

38.33

38.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.84

-54.83

-54.64

-54.53

Net Worth

-16.51

-16.5

-16.31

-16.2

Minority Interest

Debt

13.43

15.51

15.42

15.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.56

1.56

1.56

1.56

Total Liabilities

-1.52

0.57

0.66

0.77

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.52

0.56

0.67

0.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.83

1.83

1.83

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0.12

0.12

0.12

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.52

-1.39

-1.28

-1.18

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-1.51

0.57

0.68

0.78

