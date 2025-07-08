iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ed & Tech International Ltd Company Summary

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|12:44:33 PM

Ed & Tech International Ltd Summary

Visu Cybertech Limited (VCL) was incorporated in May 1997 as Chavva Infotech Limited. The name was subsequently change to Visu Cybertech Limited on September 1999 with the objective of leveraging upon the brand equity that the name Visu enjoys in academic circles both within and outside the country.The primary objective of the country is to play a leading role in software development both for domestic and international market.The company has in all four strategic business units namely;a) Software development with special emphasis on E-Commerce solutions b) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions c) Migration maintenance and re-engineering solutions d) Education and Training.The software development teams of the company have developed various products viz., hospital automation, total solutions for school management and are presently working on developing a product for universities to automate their admission process. The company is expecting to play a major role in the area, as Visu Consultants Limited, Group Company works with over 500 Universities across the globe very closely.During the year 1999-2000, the software exports of the company recorded a growth of 257% i.e. Rs.76.85 lakhs as compared to Rs.21.50 lakhs in the previous year.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.