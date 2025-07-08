Ed & Tech International Ltd Summary

Visu Cybertech Limited (VCL) was incorporated in May 1997 as Chavva Infotech Limited. The name was subsequently change to Visu Cybertech Limited on September 1999 with the objective of leveraging upon the brand equity that the name Visu enjoys in academic circles both within and outside the country.The primary objective of the country is to play a leading role in software development both for domestic and international market.The company has in all four strategic business units namely;a) Software development with special emphasis on E-Commerce solutions b) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions c) Migration maintenance and re-engineering solutions d) Education and Training.The software development teams of the company have developed various products viz., hospital automation, total solutions for school management and are presently working on developing a product for universities to automate their admission process. The company is expecting to play a major role in the area, as Visu Consultants Limited, Group Company works with over 500 Universities across the globe very closely.During the year 1999-2000, the software exports of the company recorded a growth of 257% i.e. Rs.76.85 lakhs as compared to Rs.21.50 lakhs in the previous year.