SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,150
Prev. Close₹1,134.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹837.79
Day's High₹1,165
Day's Low₹1,084.4
52 Week's High₹1,822.95
52 Week's Low₹999
Book Value₹305.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,937.17
P/E19.34
EPS58.51
Divi. Yield1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.77
26.77
26.77
29.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
722.29
561.12
442.55
617.9
Net Worth
749.06
587.89
469.32
646.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
454.36
432.27
396.76
337.32
yoy growth (%)
5.11
8.94
17.62
12.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-277.47
-258
-246.95
-216.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.52
122.18
93.52
77.68
Depreciation
-11.43
-9.87
-7.01
-6.47
Tax paid
-34.48
-26.14
-17.89
-12.08
Working capital
-59.38
12.39
18.22
-23.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.11
8.94
17.62
12.68
Op profit growth
75.06
15.19
41.77
20.11
EBIT growth
19.94
30.88
20.28
36.57
Net profit growth
16.65
26.98
15.28
26.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
826.45
634.46
497.19
513.53
520.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
826.45
634.46
497.19
513.53
520.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.9
34.06
34.66
39.56
37.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vishnu R Dusad
Independent Director
Prithvi Haldea
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Bhasin
Independent Director
Trilochan Sastry
Executive Director & CEO
R P SINGH
Independent Director
Elaine Mathias.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S M Acharya
Executive Director
Ritika Dusad
Whole Time Director & CEO
Parag Bhise
Executive Director & COO
Anurag Mantri
Independent Director
Yasmin Javeri Krishan
Independent Director
PRAKASH CHANDRA KANDPAL
Independent Director
Shekhar Viswanathan
Reports by Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
Summary
Nucleus Software Exports Limited (NSEL) was incorporated on 9th January 1989 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 10 October 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in August 1995. The Company has wholly owned subsidiaries in India, Singapore, USA, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia. The Companys business consists of software product development and marketing and providing support services mainly for corporate business entities in the banking and financial services sector.For over 20 years, the company has developed solutions spanning from Retail Banking to Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards. The Companys services are aligning in the categories of Outsourcing Software Solutions, Software Support and Maintenance and Customized Software Development. FinnOne, the Flagship product of NSEL is a comprehensive suite for Retail Banking applications comprising of modules and others includes Cash@Will, TRAde facto, BankOnet and PowerCARD are in the area of Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards respectively. Complementary solutions like Rewards, Credit Card Application Processing System ccAPS & Fraud Management System, FMS also forms a part of product offering from Nucleus Software. The Companys status was converted from private limited to public limited on 10th October of the year 1994. During the year 1995-96 the Company set up a Prod
Read More
The Nucleus Software Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1097.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is ₹2937.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is 19.34 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nucleus Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is ₹999 and ₹1822.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.14%, 3 Years at 26.17%, 1 Year at -20.54%, 6 Month at -20.57%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at -0.50%.
