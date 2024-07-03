iifl-logo-icon 1
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Share Price

1,097.05
(-3.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:29:58 PM

  • Open1,150
  • Day's High1,165
  • 52 Wk High1,822.95
  • Prev. Close1,134.5
  • Day's Low1,084.4
  • 52 Wk Low 999
  • Turnover (lac)837.79
  • P/E19.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value305.06
  • EPS58.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,937.17
  • Div. Yield1.1
No Records Found

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,150

Prev. Close

1,134.5

Turnover(Lac.)

837.79

Day's High

1,165

Day's Low

1,084.4

52 Week's High

1,822.95

52 Week's Low

999

Book Value

305.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,937.17

P/E

19.34

EPS

58.51

Divi. Yield

1.1

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 7.37%

Institutions: 7.37%

Non-Institutions: 19.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.77

26.77

26.77

29.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

722.29

561.12

442.55

617.9

Net Worth

749.06

587.89

469.32

646.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

454.36

432.27

396.76

337.32

yoy growth (%)

5.11

8.94

17.62

12.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-277.47

-258

-246.95

-216.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.52

122.18

93.52

77.68

Depreciation

-11.43

-9.87

-7.01

-6.47

Tax paid

-34.48

-26.14

-17.89

-12.08

Working capital

-59.38

12.39

18.22

-23.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.11

8.94

17.62

12.68

Op profit growth

75.06

15.19

41.77

20.11

EBIT growth

19.94

30.88

20.28

36.57

Net profit growth

16.65

26.98

15.28

26.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

826.45

634.46

497.19

513.53

520.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

826.45

634.46

497.19

513.53

520.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

50.9

34.06

34.66

39.56

37.23

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vishnu R Dusad

Independent Director

Prithvi Haldea

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Bhasin

Independent Director

Trilochan Sastry

Executive Director & CEO

R P SINGH

Independent Director

Elaine Mathias.

Chairman & Independent Directo

S M Acharya

Executive Director

Ritika Dusad

Whole Time Director & CEO

Parag Bhise

Executive Director & COO

Anurag Mantri

Independent Director

Yasmin Javeri Krishan

Independent Director

PRAKASH CHANDRA KANDPAL

Independent Director

Shekhar Viswanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Summary

Nucleus Software Exports Limited (NSEL) was incorporated on 9th January 1989 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 10 October 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in August 1995. The Company has wholly owned subsidiaries in India, Singapore, USA, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia. The Companys business consists of software product development and marketing and providing support services mainly for corporate business entities in the banking and financial services sector.For over 20 years, the company has developed solutions spanning from Retail Banking to Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards. The Companys services are aligning in the categories of Outsourcing Software Solutions, Software Support and Maintenance and Customized Software Development. FinnOne, the Flagship product of NSEL is a comprehensive suite for Retail Banking applications comprising of modules and others includes Cash@Will, TRAde facto, BankOnet and PowerCARD are in the area of Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards respectively. Complementary solutions like Rewards, Credit Card Application Processing System ccAPS & Fraud Management System, FMS also forms a part of product offering from Nucleus Software. The Companys status was converted from private limited to public limited on 10th October of the year 1994. During the year 1995-96 the Company set up a Prod
Company FAQs

What is the Nucleus Software Exports Ltd share price today?

The Nucleus Software Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1097.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is ₹2937.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is 19.34 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nucleus Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is ₹999 and ₹1822.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd?

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.14%, 3 Years at 26.17%, 1 Year at -20.54%, 6 Month at -20.57%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at -0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.60 %
Institutions - 7.37 %
Public - 19.03 %

