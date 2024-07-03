Summary

Nucleus Software Exports Limited (NSEL) was incorporated on 9th January 1989 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 10 October 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in August 1995. The Company has wholly owned subsidiaries in India, Singapore, USA, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia. The Companys business consists of software product development and marketing and providing support services mainly for corporate business entities in the banking and financial services sector.For over 20 years, the company has developed solutions spanning from Retail Banking to Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards. The Companys services are aligning in the categories of Outsourcing Software Solutions, Software Support and Maintenance and Customized Software Development. FinnOne, the Flagship product of NSEL is a comprehensive suite for Retail Banking applications comprising of modules and others includes Cash@Will, TRAde facto, BankOnet and PowerCARD are in the area of Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards respectively. Complementary solutions like Rewards, Credit Card Application Processing System ccAPS & Fraud Management System, FMS also forms a part of product offering from Nucleus Software. The Companys status was converted from private limited to public limited on 10th October of the year 1994. During the year 1995-96 the Company set up a Prod

