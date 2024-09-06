iifl-logo-icon 1
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,115
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

454.36

432.27

396.76

337.32

yoy growth (%)

5.11

8.94

17.62

12.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-277.47

-258

-246.95

-216.29

As % of sales

61.06

59.68

62.24

64.12

Other costs

-54.8

-104.53

-89.27

-78.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.06

24.18

22.49

23.22

Operating profit

122.09

69.74

60.54

42.7

OPM

26.87

16.13

15.25

12.65

Depreciation

-11.43

-9.87

-7.01

-6.47

Interest expense

-0.77

-0.62

-0.3

-0.32

Other income

36.63

62.93

40.29

41.77

Profit before tax

146.52

122.18

93.52

77.68

Taxes

-34.48

-26.14

-17.89

-12.08

Tax rate

-23.53

-21.39

-19.12

-15.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

112.04

96.04

75.63

65.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

112.04

96.04

75.63

65.6

yoy growth (%)

16.65

26.98

15.28

26.68

NPM

24.65

22.21

19.06

19.44

