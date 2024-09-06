Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
454.36
432.27
396.76
337.32
yoy growth (%)
5.11
8.94
17.62
12.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-277.47
-258
-246.95
-216.29
As % of sales
61.06
59.68
62.24
64.12
Other costs
-54.8
-104.53
-89.27
-78.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.06
24.18
22.49
23.22
Operating profit
122.09
69.74
60.54
42.7
OPM
26.87
16.13
15.25
12.65
Depreciation
-11.43
-9.87
-7.01
-6.47
Interest expense
-0.77
-0.62
-0.3
-0.32
Other income
36.63
62.93
40.29
41.77
Profit before tax
146.52
122.18
93.52
77.68
Taxes
-34.48
-26.14
-17.89
-12.08
Tax rate
-23.53
-21.39
-19.12
-15.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
112.04
96.04
75.63
65.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
112.04
96.04
75.63
65.6
yoy growth (%)
16.65
26.98
15.28
26.68
NPM
24.65
22.21
19.06
19.44
