Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.52
122.18
93.52
77.68
Depreciation
-11.43
-9.87
-7.01
-6.47
Tax paid
-34.48
-26.14
-17.89
-12.08
Working capital
-59.38
12.39
18.22
-23.71
Other operating items
Operating
41.23
98.56
86.84
35.42
Capital expenditure
1.64
16.89
8.44
6.98
Free cash flow
42.88
115.45
95.28
42.4
Equity raised
1,027.39
857.87
756.26
803.45
Investing
159.74
55.93
39.37
-53.56
Financing
8.75
5.49
0
0
Dividends paid
8.71
0
0
23.23
Net in cash
1,247.47
1,034.74
890.91
815.52
