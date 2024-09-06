iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,095.35
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Nucleus Soft. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.52

122.18

93.52

77.68

Depreciation

-11.43

-9.87

-7.01

-6.47

Tax paid

-34.48

-26.14

-17.89

-12.08

Working capital

-59.38

12.39

18.22

-23.71

Other operating items

Operating

41.23

98.56

86.84

35.42

Capital expenditure

1.64

16.89

8.44

6.98

Free cash flow

42.88

115.45

95.28

42.4

Equity raised

1,027.39

857.87

756.26

803.45

Investing

159.74

55.93

39.37

-53.56

Financing

8.75

5.49

0

0

Dividends paid

8.71

0

0

23.23

Net in cash

1,247.47

1,034.74

890.91

815.52

Nucleus Soft. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.