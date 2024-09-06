Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.77
26.77
26.77
29.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
722.29
561.12
442.55
617.9
Net Worth
749.06
587.89
469.32
646.94
Minority Interest
Debt
3.98
5.85
0.77
3.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.69
10.04
6.29
6.69
Total Liabilities
770.73
603.78
476.38
656.89
Fixed Assets
45.29
37.24
43.83
32.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
663.61
539.85
493.7
648.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.22
7.51
5.91
5.36
Networking Capital
6.17
-14.23
-102.4
-53.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
157.42
164.73
75.91
80.92
Debtor Days
65
Other Current Assets
158.88
65.02
51.25
64.22
Sundry Creditors
-18.61
-11.22
-11.65
-14.05
Creditor Days
11.28
Other Current Liabilities
-291.51
-232.76
-217.91
-184.86
Cash
46.43
33.41
35.34
23.58
Total Assets
770.73
603.78
476.38
656.89
