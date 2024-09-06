Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.18
-1.4
26.47
10.58
Op profit growth
-71.37
37.27
60.53
8.92
EBIT growth
-63.67
31.49
46.69
7.44
Net profit growth
-65.31
32.54
42.27
-5.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.44
25.18
18.09
14.25
EBIT margin
11.32
30.18
22.63
19.51
Net profit margin
8.22
22.96
17.08
15.18
RoCE
9.57
24.8
22.77
16.04
RoNW
1.75
4.78
4.35
3.13
RoA
1.73
4.71
4.29
3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.28
40.62
30.64
21.54
Dividend per share
7
9
9
8
Cash EPS
9.53
35.83
25.97
19.11
Book value per share
184.36
231.4
193.13
158.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.14
11.85
5.77
18.64
P/CEPS
43.5
13.43
6.81
21.01
P/B
2.24
2.08
0.91
2.52
EV/EBIDTA
14.74
8.05
3.28
12.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.38
0
37.13
Tax payout
-26.28
-23.31
-23.79
-21.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.28
63.77
59.32
62.03
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-10.98
-13.47
-29.6
-46.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-69.51
-127.07
-105.26
-157.58
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.05
-0.14
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-1.44
-0.29
-0.87
-1.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-79.26
-64.36
-61.88
-67.25
Other costs
-13.28
-10.44
-20.02
-18.49
