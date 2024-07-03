Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
202.2
195.39
210.26
204.13
205.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
202.2
195.39
210.26
204.13
205.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.02
15.05
14.21
12
11.86
Total Income
221.22
210.44
224.47
216.13
217.11
Total Expenditure
170.49
166.45
152.04
156.48
153.31
PBIDT
50.73
43.99
72.43
59.65
63.8
Interest
0.19
0.2
0.23
0.21
0.26
PBDT
50.54
43.79
72.2
59.44
63.54
Depreciation
3.94
3.88
3.78
3.52
3.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.66
8.55
14.36
12.6
13.94
Deferred Tax
2.88
1.16
1.92
2.01
1.4
Reported Profit After Tax
33.06
30.2
52.14
41.31
44.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.06
30.2
52.14
41.31
44.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.06
30.2
52.14
41.31
44.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.35
11.28
19.48
15.43
16.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.33
26.77
26.77
26.77
26.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.08
22.51
34.44
29.22
31.08
PBDTM(%)
24.99
22.41
34.33
29.11
30.95
PATM(%)
16.35
15.45
24.79
20.23
21.72
