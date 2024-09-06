|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|12.5
|125
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended of final dividend of Rs. 12.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 125% of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
