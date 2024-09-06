iifl-logo-icon 1
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Board Meeting

1,041
(1.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:56 PM

Nucleus Soft. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Quarterly Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Buy Back of Equity Shares of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable provisions. Outcome of Board Meeting held for consideration of Buyback of Equity Shares Board approval on Buyback proposal The Board fixed Record Date September 3, 2024 for Buyback. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financials for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financials Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202410 May 2024
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) For Approval and Adoption of the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ending March 31 2024; b) For Approval and Adoption of the Audited Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Financial year ending March 31 2024; The Board would also consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any in the above stated Board Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended of final dividend of Rs. 12.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 125% of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Appointment of Mr. Surya Prakash Kanodia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 08, 2024 and Mr. Anurag Mantri has relieved from his additional responsibility of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 07, 2024. Mr. Mantri will continue with his positions as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Anurag Mantri has relieved from the additional responsibility of Chief Financial Officer(CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 7, 2024. Mr. Mantri will continue with his current position as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Intimation of Sabbatical Leave of Executive Director, Dr. Dusad.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Monday February 12 2024 for the following purpose: a) For Approval and Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023; b) For Approval and Adoption of Unaudited Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023; The financial results duly approved by the Board of Directors shall be declared at the conclusion of the Board Meeting on February 12 2024. 1. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results with Auditor Report of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023; 2. Approved the Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results with Limited Review Report of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Nucleus Soft.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

