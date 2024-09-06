Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024
Board Meeting to consider Quarterly Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024
Meeting scheduled on 22/08/2024 to consider and approve the proposal for Buy Back of Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held for consideration of Buyback of Equity Shares Board approval on Buyback proposal The Board fixed Record Date September 3, 2024 for Buyback. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024
Board Meeting to consider Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financials for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financials Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024
Meeting scheduled on 23/05/2024 to consider: a) Approval and Adoption of the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ending March 31 2024; b) Approval and Adoption of the Audited Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Financial year ending March 31 2024; The Board would also consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 Board of Directors recommended final dividend of Rs. 12.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 125% of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Appointment of Mr. Surya Prakash Kanodia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 08, 2024 and Mr. Anurag Mantri has relieved from his additional responsibility of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 07, 2024. Mr. Mantri will continue with his positions as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Anurag Mantri has relieved from the additional responsibility of Chief Financial Officer(CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 7, 2024. Mr. Mantri will continue with his current position as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Intimation of Sabbatical Leave of Executive Director, Dr. Dusad.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024