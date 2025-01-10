To the members of

Nucleus Software Exports Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Nucleus Software Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Revenue recognition- Significant Judgment required in estimating percentage of work completed in fixed price contracts See note 1.2.ii and note 2.24 to the standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit For the year ended March 31, 2024, revenue amounting to 76,612 Lakh has been recognized from the sale of software products and sale of services to customers. This revenue includes revenue from fixed In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: price contracts which is recognized based on the percentage of work completed. The percentage of work completed is estimated by the Company on the basis of the completion of milestones and activities as agreed with the customers. Due to the number and complexity of activities performed, significant judgments are required to estimate this percentage of completion. Therefore, the audit risk is that if there is an error in estimation of percentage of completion, this will have an impact on the accuracy of revenue recognized for the year ended March 31, 2024. Obtained an understanding of key internal controls over recording of activities completed and of general IT controls for the project management tool. Performed walkthrough of the underlying process and documented the controls and assessed the effectiveness of their design and implementation. Also performed tests to assess whether the controls were operating as designed. Involved IT specialists to assess whether the project management tool captured activities completed in the correct period and whether the related percentage completion was derived from a system that is operating effectively. Selected a sample of contracts, using a mix of quantitative and qualitative criteria, and performed the following procedures for each contract selected: o inspected key terms, including transaction price, deliverables, performance obligations, timetable, and milestones, set out in the contract. o inquired of the relevant project managers about key aspects and the progress of the contracts, including the estimated total contract costs, key project risks, amendments, contingencies, and billing schedules. o tested project management tool for budgeted efforts and related percentage completion milestones and verified accuracy of milestones based on actualization of efforts for delivered projects and past data. o verified the details of activities completed with those stated in the customer contract and confirmed by the project manager including agreeing the respective activities performed according to project management tool with customer report/confirmations which form the basis of percentage of completion; and o verified the ageing analysis and performed analytical procedures, based on revenue trends, to assess the movements in accruals.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Standalone Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 2.31 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 2.42 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 2.42 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement; and

(v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared, and paid by the Company during the year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For ASA & Associates LLP Firm Registration No. 009571N/N500006 Chartered Accountants Nitin Gupta Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 122499 Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24122499BKJRRF2657

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties comprising freehold land and buildings (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information, explanations and representations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering development and marketing of software products and support services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security, or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to its subsidiary and other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans to parties as under:

Particulars Amount ( Lakh) Aggregate amount during the year: Subsidiary 40 Others (loan to employees) 86 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiary 422 Others (loan to employees) 85

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans provided and investment made in its subsidiary during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the loan of 422 Lakh given to Nucleus Software Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) which is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has not received any amount during the year and provision for doubtful advance has been made by full amount. The loans to employees are interest free as per the policy of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of a loan to any party during the year. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given except for the loan of 422 Lakh given to Nucleus Software Limited (wholly owned subsidiary), the schedule for repayment of principal has not been stipulated and accordingly we are unable to comment on the amount overdue for more than ninety days. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loan to its related party as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

All Parties Promoters Related Parties ( Lakh) Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loan - - 422 - Repayable on demand* (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) Total (A+B) - - 422 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loan to the total loans 83%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made and loans given. The Company has not provided security and guarantees as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for services provided by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Amount involved in Lakh Amount paid under protest in Lakh Year to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 138 138 AY 2020-21 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 104 104 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 62 62 AY 2017-18 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Centralised Processing Centre 47 47 AY 2019-20 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 19 Nil AY 2021-22 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 34 7 AY 2020-21 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 23 5 AY 2019-20 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 38 8 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax National Faceless Appeal Centre 174 Nil AY 2018-19 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service tax Deputy Commissioner of State tax 47 Nil FY 2018-19

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender till the date of our audit report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under Companies Act, 2013. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle -blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For ASA & Associates LLP Firm Registration No. 009571N/N500006 Chartered Accountants Nitin Gupta Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 122499 Date: May 23, 2023 UDIN: 24122499BKJRRF2657

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Nucleus Software Exports Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.