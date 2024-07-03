Summary

Latent View Analytics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Latent View Analytics Private Limited on 03 January 2006. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 18 June 2021, and name of the Company was changed to Latent View Analytics Limited on 16 July, 2021. The Company is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions. It is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the Retail, CPG, Financial, Technology and Healthcare sectors and has 860 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, California, London, Singapore, and Chennai, India.The Companys expertise includes Digital Solution Accelerators, Big Data Capabilities, Social Media Predictive Analytics and Analytics Tools. It help companies in various industries operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Apart from these, it offers business analytics, data engineering, digital solutions, supply chain analytics, risk & compliance analytics and consulting services. It pr

