SectorIT - Software
Open₹501.4
Prev. Close₹501.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,444.21
Day's High₹504.65
Day's Low₹479.7
52 Week's High₹575
52 Week's Low₹430
Book Value₹56.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,150.14
P/E85.14
EPS5.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.59
20.49
20.04
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,081.33
963.21
835.57
324.69
Net Worth
1,101.92
983.7
855.61
325.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
206.75
143.36
124.5
115.35
yoy growth (%)
44.22
15.14
7.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-102.64
-60.69
-58.37
-51.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
96.52
84.41
62.35
55.11
Depreciation
-7.03
-5.95
-1.79
-2.51
Tax paid
-20.63
-16.5
-10.26
-7.28
Working capital
467.5
34.41
48.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.22
15.14
7.93
Op profit growth
18.18
46.26
5.59
EBIT growth
14.32
39.22
13.17
Net profit growth
11.73
30.39
8.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
640.68
538.76
407.82
305.88
310.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
640.68
538.76
407.82
305.88
310.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.7
55.77
43.59
20.83
19.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
ADUGUDI VISWANATHAN VENKATARAMAN
Whole-time Director
Pramadwathi Jandhyala
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Mukesh Butani
Independent Director
R Raghuttama Rao
Independent Director
Reed Allen Cundiff
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Srinivasan.
Reports by Latent View Analytics Ltd
Summary
Latent View Analytics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Latent View Analytics Private Limited on 03 January 2006. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 18 June 2021, and name of the Company was changed to Latent View Analytics Limited on 16 July, 2021. The Company is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions. It is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the Retail, CPG, Financial, Technology and Healthcare sectors and has 860 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, California, London, Singapore, and Chennai, India.The Companys expertise includes Digital Solution Accelerators, Big Data Capabilities, Social Media Predictive Analytics and Analytics Tools. It help companies in various industries operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Apart from these, it offers business analytics, data engineering, digital solutions, supply chain analytics, risk & compliance analytics and consulting services. It pr
Read More
The Latent View Analytics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹491.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd is ₹10150.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Latent View Analytics Ltd is 85.14 and 8.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Latent View Analytics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Latent View Analytics Ltd is ₹430 and ₹575 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Latent View Analytics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.51%, 3 Years at -3.34%, 1 Year at 10.04%, 6 Month at -0.40%, 3 Month at 8.27% and 1 Month at 6.66%.
