iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Latent View Analytics Ltd Share Price

491.6
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open501.4
  • Day's High504.65
  • 52 Wk High575
  • Prev. Close501.4
  • Day's Low479.7
  • 52 Wk Low 430
  • Turnover (lac)1,444.21
  • P/E85.14
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value56.33
  • EPS5.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,150.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Latent View Analytics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

501.4

Prev. Close

501.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1,444.21

Day's High

504.65

Day's Low

479.7

52 Week's High

575

52 Week's Low

430

Book Value

56.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,150.14

P/E

85.14

EPS

5.89

Divi. Yield

0

Latent View Analytics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Latent View Analytics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Latent View Analytics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.39%

Non-Promoter- 6.30%

Institutions: 6.30%

Non-Institutions: 28.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Latent View Analytics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.59

20.49

20.04

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,081.33

963.21

835.57

324.69

Net Worth

1,101.92

983.7

855.61

325.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

206.75

143.36

124.5

115.35

yoy growth (%)

44.22

15.14

7.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-102.64

-60.69

-58.37

-51.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

96.52

84.41

62.35

55.11

Depreciation

-7.03

-5.95

-1.79

-2.51

Tax paid

-20.63

-16.5

-10.26

-7.28

Working capital

467.5

34.41

48.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.22

15.14

7.93

Op profit growth

18.18

46.26

5.59

EBIT growth

14.32

39.22

13.17

Net profit growth

11.73

30.39

8.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

640.68

538.76

407.82

305.88

310.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

640.68

538.76

407.82

305.88

310.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73.7

55.77

43.59

20.83

19.32

View Annually Results

Latent View Analytics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Latent View Analytics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

ADUGUDI VISWANATHAN VENKATARAMAN

Whole-time Director

Pramadwathi Jandhyala

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Mukesh Butani

Independent Director

R Raghuttama Rao

Independent Director

Reed Allen Cundiff

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Srinivasan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Latent View Analytics Ltd

Summary

Latent View Analytics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Latent View Analytics Private Limited on 03 January 2006. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 18 June 2021, and name of the Company was changed to Latent View Analytics Limited on 16 July, 2021. The Company is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions. It is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the Retail, CPG, Financial, Technology and Healthcare sectors and has 860 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, California, London, Singapore, and Chennai, India.The Companys expertise includes Digital Solution Accelerators, Big Data Capabilities, Social Media Predictive Analytics and Analytics Tools. It help companies in various industries operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Apart from these, it offers business analytics, data engineering, digital solutions, supply chain analytics, risk & compliance analytics and consulting services. It pr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Latent View Analytics Ltd share price today?

The Latent View Analytics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹491.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Latent View Analytics Ltd is ₹10150.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Latent View Analytics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Latent View Analytics Ltd is 85.14 and 8.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Latent View Analytics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Latent View Analytics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Latent View Analytics Ltd is ₹430 and ₹575 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Latent View Analytics Ltd?

Latent View Analytics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.51%, 3 Years at -3.34%, 1 Year at 10.04%, 6 Month at -0.40%, 3 Month at 8.27% and 1 Month at 6.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Latent View Analytics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Latent View Analytics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.39 %
Institutions - 6.30 %
Public - 28.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Latent View Analytics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.