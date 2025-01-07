Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
206.75
143.36
124.5
115.35
yoy growth (%)
44.22
15.14
7.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-102.64
-60.69
-58.37
-51.27
As % of sales
49.64
42.33
46.88
44.45
Other costs
-18.89
-10.56
-16.83
-17.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.13
7.37
13.52
15.07
Operating profit
85.21
72.1
49.29
46.68
OPM
41.21
50.29
39.59
40.47
Depreciation
-7.03
-5.95
-1.79
-2.51
Interest expense
-2.89
-2.54
-0.1
-0.07
Other income
21.24
20.81
14.96
11.01
Profit before tax
96.52
84.41
62.35
55.11
Taxes
-20.63
-16.5
-10.26
-7.28
Tax rate
-21.37
-19.55
-16.47
-13.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
75.88
67.91
52.08
47.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
75.88
67.91
52.08
47.82
yoy growth (%)
11.73
30.39
8.89
NPM
36.7
47.37
41.83
41.46
