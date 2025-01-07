iifl-logo-icon 1
Latent View Analytics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

489.1
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

206.75

143.36

124.5

115.35

yoy growth (%)

44.22

15.14

7.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-102.64

-60.69

-58.37

-51.27

As % of sales

49.64

42.33

46.88

44.45

Other costs

-18.89

-10.56

-16.83

-17.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.13

7.37

13.52

15.07

Operating profit

85.21

72.1

49.29

46.68

OPM

41.21

50.29

39.59

40.47

Depreciation

-7.03

-5.95

-1.79

-2.51

Interest expense

-2.89

-2.54

-0.1

-0.07

Other income

21.24

20.81

14.96

11.01

Profit before tax

96.52

84.41

62.35

55.11

Taxes

-20.63

-16.5

-10.26

-7.28

Tax rate

-21.37

-19.55

-16.47

-13.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

75.88

67.91

52.08

47.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

75.88

67.91

52.08

47.82

yoy growth (%)

11.73

30.39

8.89

NPM

36.7

47.37

41.83

41.46

