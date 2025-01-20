Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.32
-1.44
7.78
Op profit growth
16.52
30.02
10.65
EBIT growth
13.61
27.33
26.54
Net profit growth
41.6
25.55
22.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.87
34.18
25.91
25.24
EBIT margin
33.02
38.75
29.99
25.54
Net profit margin
31.75
29.9
23.47
20.72
RoCE
17.45
27.24
27.26
RoNW
4.42
5.82
5.92
RoA
4.19
5.25
5.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.46
112.36
89.82
73.84
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
6.05
103.98
81.58
65.07
Book value per share
51.21
538.13
428.82
330.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.41
P/CEPS
69.78
P/B
8.25
EV/EBIDTA
54.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.74
-21.09
-19.23
-15.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.71
67.83
60.79
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-4.9
-5.85
-7.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.19
-45.44
-32.17
-24.07
Net debt / equity
-0.64
-0.38
-0.33
-0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-5.46
-1.62
-1.46
-0.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-59.39
-57.94
-63.78
-60.53
Other costs
-10.72
-7.86
-10.3
-14.22
