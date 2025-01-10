Latent View Analytics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.59
20.49
20.04
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,081.33
963.21
835.57
324.69
Net Worth
1,101.92
983.7
855.61
325.62
Minority Interest
Debt
22.19
20.87
24.66
27.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.49
0.54
0.97
0.39
Total Liabilities
1,126.6
1,005.11
881.24
353.7
Fixed Assets
24.66
21.15
26.74
28.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
552.95
391.14
194.22
139.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.03
19.61
26.21
29.02
Networking Capital
394.47
210
141.51
59.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
102.16
50.66
41.08
38.7
Debtor Days
72.52
98.52
Other Current Assets
310.97
169.2
116.83
29.97
Sundry Creditors
-7.44
-2.31
-2.22
-1.13
Creditor Days
3.91
2.87
Other Current Liabilities
-11.22
-7.55
-14.18
-7.74
Cash
146.48
363.21
492.56
97.01
Total Assets
1,126.59
1,005.11
881.24
353.69
