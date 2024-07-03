Latent View Analytics Ltd Summary

Latent View Analytics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, Latent View Analytics Private Limited on 03 January 2006. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 18 June 2021, and name of the Company was changed to Latent View Analytics Limited on 16 July, 2021. The Company is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions. It is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the Retail, CPG, Financial, Technology and Healthcare sectors and has 860 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, California, London, Singapore, and Chennai, India.The Companys expertise includes Digital Solution Accelerators, Big Data Capabilities, Social Media Predictive Analytics and Analytics Tools. It help companies in various industries operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Apart from these, it offers business analytics, data engineering, digital solutions, supply chain analytics, risk & compliance analytics and consulting services. It provides services to Blue-chip companies in Technology, BFSI, CPG & Retail, Industrials, and other industry domains.During the year 2021-22, Company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 30,489,362 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 1 each at an Issue Price of Rs. 197 per share, comprising of Fresh Issue of 24,093,423 shares and Offer For Sale of 6,395,939 shares by selling shareholders. The issue was led by Book running Lead Managers viz., Axis Capital Limited, Haitong Securities India Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited. Pursuant to the IPO, the Equity Shares of the Company was listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on November 23, 2021.As on 31 March 2022, the Company has five overseas subsidiaries, namely LatentView Analytics Pte. Ltd., Singapore, LatentView Analytics Corporation, USA, LatentView Analytics UK Ltd, United Kingdom, LatentView Analytics B.V.Netherlands and LatentView Analytics GmbH, Germany, which is currently a Step-down subsidiary.In 2023, the Company launched the Rising Star.