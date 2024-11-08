iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Latent View Analytics Ltd Board Meeting

451.25
(1.44%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Latent View CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202427 Sep 2024
Latent View Analytics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and half year ending as on September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 08, 2024, has approved/taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
Latent View Analytics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter ending June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, 2024 approved the re-appointment of M/s. BDO India LLP, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, 2024 has approved/taken on record the Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 20245 Apr 2024
Latent View Analytics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. In continuation to our intimation dated April 05, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 07, 2024, interalia has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company (Both Standalone and Consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, together with Report of the Auditors thereon. 2. Allotment of 93,861 (Ninety-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-One only) equity shares of face value INR 1/- (Rupee One only) each to eligible optionees pursuant to exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016 of the Company. Detailed disclosures concerning the allotment of equity shares as required are being simultaneously filed with the exchanges. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 07, 2024 has approved allotment of 93,861 equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Latent View Analytics Limited at their meeting held today i.e. on March 28, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Strategic investment to acquire 100 % of the total paid up equity share capital of Decision Point Private Limited.
Board Meeting29 Jan 202420 Dec 2023
Latent View Analytics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 29, 2024 has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 In continuation to our intimation dated December 20, 2023, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 29, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 2023 (Both Standalone and Consolidated) 2. The appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, (FRN: 012754N /N500016) as Statutory Auditors subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM. 3. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee to include Ms. Dipali Sheth as a member of the Committee. The Board meeting commenced at 08:00 am and concluded at 02.10 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Latent View: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Latent View Analytics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.