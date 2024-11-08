Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 - The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 08/11/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 08, 2024, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 - The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 26/07/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, 2024 approved the re-appointment of M/s. BDO India LLP, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 5 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 - The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 07/05/2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 07, 2024, approved: 1. Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, together with Report of the Auditors thereon. 2. Allotment of 93,861 equity shares of face value INR 1/- each to eligible optionees pursuant to exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016.

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Latent View Analytics Limited at their meeting held today i.e. on March 28, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Strategic investment to acquire 100 % of the total paid up equity share capital of Decision Point Private Limited.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Dec 2023