iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Latent View Analytics Ltd AGM

444.85
(1.49%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Latent View CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AGM 27/08/2024 We have enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting held on 27th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith the voting results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers report for the business transacted at the 18th AGM of the members of the Company held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. In continuation to our intimation dated January 29, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

Latent View: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Latent View Analytics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.