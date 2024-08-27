AGM 27/08/2024 We have enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting held on 27th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith the voting results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers report for the business transacted at the 18th AGM of the members of the Company held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. In continuation to our intimation dated January 29, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)