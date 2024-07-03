iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Share Price

107
(-6.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115.95
  • Day's High115.95
  • 52 Wk High147.6
  • Prev. Close113.88
  • Day's Low105.1
  • 52 Wk Low 72.85
  • Turnover (lac)41.34
  • P/E66.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.81
  • EPS1.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)210.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

115.95

Prev. Close

113.88

Turnover(Lac.)

41.34

Day's High

115.95

Day's Low

105.1

52 Week's High

147.6

52 Week's Low

72.85

Book Value

26.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

210.05

P/E

66.01

EPS

1.73

Divi. Yield

0

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.91%

Foreign: 46.91%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.14%

Custodian: 1.93%

Read More
Share Price

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.63

19.63

19.63

22.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.5

26.3

22.92

18.05

Net Worth

49.13

45.93

42.55

40.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.51

38.37

36.66

63.05

yoy growth (%)

-4.82

4.65

-41.85

63.11

Raw materials

-1.56

-2.88

-2.11

-25.97

As % of sales

4.28

7.51

5.77

41.2

Employee costs

-26.84

-26

-23.39

-21.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.22

3.05

2.79

4.53

Depreciation

-1.87

-1.88

-0.3

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.98

-0.71

-0.83

-1.08

Working capital

9.46

5.49

3.78

3.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.82

4.65

-41.85

63.11

Op profit growth

-14.98

79.17

-40.08

7.1

EBIT growth

-5.3

36.11

-33.86

-2.93

Net profit growth

-4.23

19.6

-43.31

-24.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

206.23

181.99

112.24

109.47

105.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

206.23

181.99

112.24

109.47

105.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.49

2.93

2.03

6.91

2.2

View Annually Results

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Dharani Raghurama Swaroop

Director

Stefan Hetges

Independent Director

K Jayalakshmi Kumari

Independent Director

Sridhar Lalpet

Independent Director

Manjula Aleti

Additional Director

A S Nageswar Rao

Independent Director

Srinivas Medepalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GVS Ravi Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Bhattad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is a global business and technology services company. The company provides unparalleled business value through a combination of process excellence and innovative service delivery models. They leverage world-class talent, relevant technology, patented and proven tools and methodologies and global development centers to provide highly innovative and competitive solutions. Their solutions improve business performance and provide clients with a compelling competitive advantage. Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1999. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily a global technology services and outsourcing Group dedicated to serving the midsize market enterprises and the midsize units of Global 2000 enterprises across the spectrum of business industries. The Group is recognised as a thought leader and innovator of comprehensive Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)-based enterprise transformation and integration solutions and services. They also provide high-end information technology (IT) consulting, enterprise solution, software product development, business process outsourcing and infrastructure management services. The companys goal is to identify and acquire industry-leading global services and local services firms throughout the world. They also plan to add to their initial US focus with expansion in Europe and Asia.During the year 2009-10, 100% of the shareholding in CTE Global Solutions Private Limited (f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is ₹210.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is 66.01 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is ₹72.85 and ₹147.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd?

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.36%, 3 Years at 10.94%, 1 Year at 50.93%, 6 Month at -10.54%, 3 Month at 5.43% and 1 Month at 19.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.