Summary

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is a global business and technology services company. The company provides unparalleled business value through a combination of process excellence and innovative service delivery models. They leverage world-class talent, relevant technology, patented and proven tools and methodologies and global development centers to provide highly innovative and competitive solutions. Their solutions improve business performance and provide clients with a compelling competitive advantage. Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1999. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily a global technology services and outsourcing Group dedicated to serving the midsize market enterprises and the midsize units of Global 2000 enterprises across the spectrum of business industries. The Group is recognised as a thought leader and innovator of comprehensive Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)-based enterprise transformation and integration solutions and services. They also provide high-end information technology (IT) consulting, enterprise solution, software product development, business process outsourcing and infrastructure management services. The companys goal is to identify and acquire industry-leading global services and local services firms throughout the world. They also plan to add to their initial US focus with expansion in Europe and Asia.During the year 2009-10, 100% of the shareholding in CTE Global Solutions Private Limited (f

