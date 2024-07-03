Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹115.95
Prev. Close₹113.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.34
Day's High₹115.95
Day's Low₹105.1
52 Week's High₹147.6
52 Week's Low₹72.85
Book Value₹26.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)210.05
P/E66.01
EPS1.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.63
19.63
19.63
22.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.5
26.3
22.92
18.05
Net Worth
49.13
45.93
42.55
40.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.51
38.37
36.66
63.05
yoy growth (%)
-4.82
4.65
-41.85
63.11
Raw materials
-1.56
-2.88
-2.11
-25.97
As % of sales
4.28
7.51
5.77
41.2
Employee costs
-26.84
-26
-23.39
-21.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.22
3.05
2.79
4.53
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.88
-0.3
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.98
-0.71
-0.83
-1.08
Working capital
9.46
5.49
3.78
3.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.82
4.65
-41.85
63.11
Op profit growth
-14.98
79.17
-40.08
7.1
EBIT growth
-5.3
36.11
-33.86
-2.93
Net profit growth
-4.23
19.6
-43.31
-24.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
206.23
181.99
112.24
109.47
105.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
206.23
181.99
112.24
109.47
105.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.49
2.93
2.03
6.91
2.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Dharani Raghurama Swaroop
Director
Stefan Hetges
Independent Director
K Jayalakshmi Kumari
Independent Director
Sridhar Lalpet
Independent Director
Manjula Aleti
Additional Director
A S Nageswar Rao
Independent Director
Srinivas Medepalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GVS Ravi Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Bhattad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is a global business and technology services company. The company provides unparalleled business value through a combination of process excellence and innovative service delivery models. They leverage world-class talent, relevant technology, patented and proven tools and methodologies and global development centers to provide highly innovative and competitive solutions. Their solutions improve business performance and provide clients with a compelling competitive advantage. Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1999. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily a global technology services and outsourcing Group dedicated to serving the midsize market enterprises and the midsize units of Global 2000 enterprises across the spectrum of business industries. The Group is recognised as a thought leader and innovator of comprehensive Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)-based enterprise transformation and integration solutions and services. They also provide high-end information technology (IT) consulting, enterprise solution, software product development, business process outsourcing and infrastructure management services. The companys goal is to identify and acquire industry-leading global services and local services firms throughout the world. They also plan to add to their initial US focus with expansion in Europe and Asia.During the year 2009-10, 100% of the shareholding in CTE Global Solutions Private Limited (f
The Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is ₹210.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is 66.01 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is ₹72.85 and ₹147.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.36%, 3 Years at 10.94%, 1 Year at 50.93%, 6 Month at -10.54%, 3 Month at 5.43% and 1 Month at 19.23%.
