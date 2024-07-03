Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
43.05
53.76
57.07
52.89
43.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.05
53.76
57.07
52.89
43.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.59
2.8
3.31
0.83
0.67
Total Income
42.47
56.55
60.38
53.72
44.19
Total Expenditure
66.57
58.49
47.74
39.57
44.52
PBIDT
-24.1
-1.94
12.64
14.15
-0.33
Interest
1.56
4
4.19
2.29
1.22
PBDT
-25.66
-5.94
8.46
11.86
-1.54
Depreciation
2.69
2.61
2.63
2.38
2.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.07
0.44
1.33
0.79
0.23
Deferred Tax
-0.46
-0.54
-0.03
-0.2
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-28.96
-8.44
4.53
8.89
-4.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-1
-0.31
-0.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-28.96
-8.44
5.53
9.2
-3.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-28.96
-8.44
5.53
9.2
-3.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-14.75
-4.3
2.82
4.69
-1.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.63
19.63
19.63
19.63
19.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-55.98
-3.6
22.14
26.75
-0.75
PBDTM(%)
-59.6
-11.04
14.82
22.42
-3.53
PATM(%)
-67.27
-15.69
7.93
16.8
-9.78
