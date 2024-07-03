iifl-logo-icon 1
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

105.51
(-1.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

43.05

53.76

57.07

52.89

43.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.05

53.76

57.07

52.89

43.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.59

2.8

3.31

0.83

0.67

Total Income

42.47

56.55

60.38

53.72

44.19

Total Expenditure

66.57

58.49

47.74

39.57

44.52

PBIDT

-24.1

-1.94

12.64

14.15

-0.33

Interest

1.56

4

4.19

2.29

1.22

PBDT

-25.66

-5.94

8.46

11.86

-1.54

Depreciation

2.69

2.61

2.63

2.38

2.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.07

0.44

1.33

0.79

0.23

Deferred Tax

-0.46

-0.54

-0.03

-0.2

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-28.96

-8.44

4.53

8.89

-4.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-1

-0.31

-0.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-28.96

-8.44

5.53

9.2

-3.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-28.96

-8.44

5.53

9.2

-3.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-14.75

-4.3

2.82

4.69

-1.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.63

19.63

19.63

19.63

19.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-55.98

-3.6

22.14

26.75

-0.75

PBDTM(%)

-59.6

-11.04

14.82

22.42

-3.53

PATM(%)

-67.27

-15.69

7.93

16.8

-9.78

