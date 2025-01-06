iifl-logo-icon 1
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.27
(-5.80%)
Jan 6, 2025

Cambridge Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.22

3.05

2.79

4.53

Depreciation

-1.87

-1.88

-0.3

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.98

-0.71

-0.83

-1.08

Working capital

9.46

5.49

3.78

3.89

Other operating items

Operating

9.82

5.94

5.43

6.47

Capital expenditure

-2.3

6.09

0.1

0.29

Free cash flow

7.52

12.03

5.53

6.76

Equity raised

36.89

29.76

23.84

17.27

Investing

0

-0.01

2.62

-0.15

Financing

17.25

5.35

1.98

1.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.67

47.12

33.97

25.64

