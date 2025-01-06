Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.22
3.05
2.79
4.53
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.88
-0.3
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.98
-0.71
-0.83
-1.08
Working capital
9.46
5.49
3.78
3.89
Other operating items
Operating
9.82
5.94
5.43
6.47
Capital expenditure
-2.3
6.09
0.1
0.29
Free cash flow
7.52
12.03
5.53
6.76
Equity raised
36.89
29.76
23.84
17.27
Investing
0
-0.01
2.62
-0.15
Financing
17.25
5.35
1.98
1.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.67
47.12
33.97
25.64
