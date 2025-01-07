Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.51
38.37
36.66
63.05
yoy growth (%)
-4.82
4.65
-41.85
63.11
Raw materials
-1.56
-2.88
-2.11
-25.97
As % of sales
4.28
7.51
5.77
41.2
Employee costs
-26.84
-26
-23.39
-21.81
As % of sales
73.51
67.76
63.81
34.59
Other costs
-3.37
-3.91
-8.04
-10.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.24
10.21
21.93
15.98
Operating profit
4.73
5.56
3.1
5.18
OPM
12.95
14.5
8.47
8.22
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.88
-0.3
-0.86
Interest expense
-0.92
-1.31
-0.41
-0.32
Other income
1.28
0.69
0.4
0.53
Profit before tax
3.22
3.05
2.79
4.53
Taxes
-0.98
-0.71
-0.83
-1.08
Tax rate
-30.44
-23.48
-30
-23.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.24
2.33
1.95
3.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.24
2.33
1.95
3.45
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
19.6
-43.31
-24.17
NPM
6.13
6.09
5.33
5.47
