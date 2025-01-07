iifl-logo-icon 1
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

107.39
(0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.51

38.37

36.66

63.05

yoy growth (%)

-4.82

4.65

-41.85

63.11

Raw materials

-1.56

-2.88

-2.11

-25.97

As % of sales

4.28

7.51

5.77

41.2

Employee costs

-26.84

-26

-23.39

-21.81

As % of sales

73.51

67.76

63.81

34.59

Other costs

-3.37

-3.91

-8.04

-10.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.24

10.21

21.93

15.98

Operating profit

4.73

5.56

3.1

5.18

OPM

12.95

14.5

8.47

8.22

Depreciation

-1.87

-1.88

-0.3

-0.86

Interest expense

-0.92

-1.31

-0.41

-0.32

Other income

1.28

0.69

0.4

0.53

Profit before tax

3.22

3.05

2.79

4.53

Taxes

-0.98

-0.71

-0.83

-1.08

Tax rate

-30.44

-23.48

-30

-23.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.24

2.33

1.95

3.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.24

2.33

1.95

3.45

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

19.6

-43.31

-24.17

NPM

6.13

6.09

5.33

5.47

