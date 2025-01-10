Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.63
19.63
19.63
22.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.5
26.3
22.92
18.05
Net Worth
49.13
45.93
42.55
40.36
Minority Interest
Debt
62.17
30.1
16.62
15.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.36
76.03
59.17
55.65
Fixed Assets
19.58
21.24
20.93
3.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
60.66
15.9
15.83
24.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.85
1.7
1.73
1.5
Networking Capital
-1.45
12.36
-2.35
1.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.13
1.94
1.74
1.95
Debtor Days
19.48
Other Current Assets
31.06
26.41
16.03
6.75
Sundry Creditors
-1.73
-1.77
-1.61
-0.95
Creditor Days
9.49
Other Current Liabilities
-32.91
-14.22
-18.51
-6.6
Cash
30.73
24.81
23.03
24.94
Total Assets
111.37
76.01
59.17
55.65
