iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

101.06
(-4.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.63

19.63

19.63

22.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.5

26.3

22.92

18.05

Net Worth

49.13

45.93

42.55

40.36

Minority Interest

Debt

62.17

30.1

16.62

15.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

111.36

76.03

59.17

55.65

Fixed Assets

19.58

21.24

20.93

3.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

60.66

15.9

15.83

24.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.85

1.7

1.73

1.5

Networking Capital

-1.45

12.36

-2.35

1.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.13

1.94

1.74

1.95

Debtor Days

19.48

Other Current Assets

31.06

26.41

16.03

6.75

Sundry Creditors

-1.73

-1.77

-1.61

-0.95

Creditor Days

9.49

Other Current Liabilities

-32.91

-14.22

-18.51

-6.6

Cash

30.73

24.81

23.03

24.94

Total Assets

111.37

76.01

59.17

55.65

Cambridge Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.