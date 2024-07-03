Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Summary

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd is a global business and technology services company. The company provides unparalleled business value through a combination of process excellence and innovative service delivery models. They leverage world-class talent, relevant technology, patented and proven tools and methodologies and global development centers to provide highly innovative and competitive solutions. Their solutions improve business performance and provide clients with a compelling competitive advantage. Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1999. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily a global technology services and outsourcing Group dedicated to serving the midsize market enterprises and the midsize units of Global 2000 enterprises across the spectrum of business industries. The Group is recognised as a thought leader and innovator of comprehensive Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)-based enterprise transformation and integration solutions and services. They also provide high-end information technology (IT) consulting, enterprise solution, software product development, business process outsourcing and infrastructure management services. The companys goal is to identify and acquire industry-leading global services and local services firms throughout the world. They also plan to add to their initial US focus with expansion in Europe and Asia.During the year 2009-10, 100% of the shareholding in CTE Global Solutions Private Limited (formerly known as ComCreation Technologies Private Limited) was sold off at book value / net asset value to Tejesh Kumar Kodali and MNA Infrastructure Private Limited after transferring all business contracts and delivery infrastructure to CTEL, Bangalore branch. The subsidiaries, Reilly and Associates Inc., ComCreation Inc., and Cell Exchange Inc., USA got merged with Cambridge Technology Enterprises Inc., USA. in 2011. In July 11, Company launched The University of Cloud (UoC), in partnership with Q-Soft.During year 2012-13, the Company made a petition with the High Court of Karnataka which envisaged merger between Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Cambridge Technology India Private Limited (CTIPL), Bangalore, effective from 1st April, 2012. Cambridge Technology Inc USA. was incorporated as new subsidiary to the Company during year 2014-15. Cambridge Technology India Private Limited ceased to be Subsidiary of Company during 2014-15. During the year 2015-16, two new companies got incorporated as subsidiaries to Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd viz., Cambridge Technology Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore and Cambridge Bizserve Private Limited, India.A subsidiary and a step-down subsidiary to Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd were incorporated viz., Cambridge innovations Private Ltd., India and Cambridge Innovations Capital LLC, USA respectively during FY 2016-17. During FY 2017-18, a new entity was incorporated as a step-down subsidiary to Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd viz., Cambridge Bizserve Inc., Philippines, a subsidiary of Cambridge Technology Inc., USA, a wholly - owned subsidiary to company. M/s Kupfer Management Pte Limited, Singapore, ceased to be Step - down Subsidiary of the Company during the year 2019. Cambridge Bizserve Private Limited & Cambridge Innovations Private Limited ceased to be Subsidiaries of the Company during the financial year 2019-20 and M/s Cloud Computing Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore ceased to be Step-down Subsidiary of the Company in April 2020. Cambridge Technology Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of the company has set-up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia by name CT Software Solutions Sdn. Bhd. during the year 2020-21. Cambridge Technology Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore has subscribed towards 50 shares in Joint Venture Company named ECD CTL Pte. Ltd., which amounts to 50% interest in Joint Venture entity during FY 2019-20, and resultant to this, ECD CTL Pte. Ltd., has ceased to be step down Joint Venture of the company during 2020-21.