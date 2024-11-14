iifl-logo-icon 1
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Cambridge Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and other business matters Outcome - Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Proposed incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Cambridge Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

