Summary

Quick Heal Technologies Limited was incorporated as CAT Computer Services Private Limited on August 7, 1995 at Pune as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the name was changed to Quick Heal Technologies Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 7, 2007. The name of the Company was further changed to Quick Heal Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2015.Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is one of the leading IT security solutions company. The company offers high quality, feature-rich IT security products and solutions. It has established its proprietary anti-virus technology under the brands Quick Heal and Seqrite to cater Retail and Enterprise & Government segments, respectively. As a customer-centric, relationship-driven partner, Quick Heal focuses on providing easily deployable and trustworthy IT security solutions for defense against real-time risks. Its product portfolio addresses IT Security risks across multiple software platforms like Windows, Mac, Android and Linux and across multiple devices platforms like Desktops, laptops, Mobile, tablets, serving and multiple business segments - home / Soho, SMB, Enterprise & Government. Quick Heal is currently the market leader in the retail segment with more than 30% market share. The company is also a certified partner of Microsoft since 2008.The companys channel network comprises

