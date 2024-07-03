iifl-logo-icon 1
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Share Price

642.4
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:55 AM

  • Open655.9
  • Day's High659.9
  • 52 Wk High825
  • Prev. Close653
  • Day's Low641.4
  • 52 Wk Low 363.15
  • Turnover (lac)134.56
  • P/E110.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.58
  • EPS5.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,464.45
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

655.9

Prev. Close

653

Turnover(Lac.)

134.56

Day's High

659.9

Day's Low

641.4

52 Week's High

825

52 Week's Low

363.15

Book Value

82.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,464.45

P/E

110.04

EPS

5.95

Divi. Yield

0.45

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.23%

Institutions: 4.23%

Non-Institutions: 23.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.51

53.07

58.01

64.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

383.39

366.65

569.2

691.59

Net Worth

436.9

419.72

627.21

755.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

341.55

333.53

283.4

316.22

yoy growth (%)

2.4

17.68

-10.37

5.75

Raw materials

-12.41

-11.38

-8.79

-12.65

As % of sales

3.63

3.41

3.1

4

Employee costs

-138.34

-113.2

-99.99

-99.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

107.62

145.82

102.75

126.72

Depreciation

-17.38

-19.48

-21.66

-26.88

Tax paid

-25.37

-39.04

-26.8

-40.33

Working capital

-11.32

18.1

-70.93

-18.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.4

17.68

-10.37

5.75

Op profit growth

-25.13

51.86

-24.77

27.23

EBIT growth

-26.19

41.9

-18.91

34.59

Net profit growth

-26.77

45

-6.64

33.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

291.75

278.09

341.9

333.04

286.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

291.75

278.09

341.9

333.04

286.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.39

22.13

19.2

24.16

31.6

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Kailash Sahebrao Katkar

Joint Managing Director & CTO

Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar

Director

Shailesh Lakhani

Independent Director

Apurva Pradeep Joshi

Independent Director

AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY

Independent Director

Bhushan Gokhale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srinivasa Rao Anasingaraju

Independent Director

Richard Stiennon

Independent Director

KAMAL KUMAR AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Summary

Quick Heal Technologies Limited was incorporated as CAT Computer Services Private Limited on August 7, 1995 at Pune as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the name was changed to Quick Heal Technologies Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 7, 2007. The name of the Company was further changed to Quick Heal Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2015.Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is one of the leading IT security solutions company. The company offers high quality, feature-rich IT security products and solutions. It has established its proprietary anti-virus technology under the brands Quick Heal and Seqrite to cater Retail and Enterprise & Government segments, respectively. As a customer-centric, relationship-driven partner, Quick Heal focuses on providing easily deployable and trustworthy IT security solutions for defense against real-time risks. Its product portfolio addresses IT Security risks across multiple software platforms like Windows, Mac, Android and Linux and across multiple devices platforms like Desktops, laptops, Mobile, tablets, serving and multiple business segments - home / Soho, SMB, Enterprise & Government. Quick Heal is currently the market leader in the retail segment with more than 30% market share. The company is also a certified partner of Microsoft since 2008.The companys channel network comprises
Company FAQs

What is the Quick Heal Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Quick Heal Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹642.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is ₹3464.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is 110.04 and 8.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quick Heal Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is ₹363.15 and ₹825 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd?

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.04%, 3 Years at 38.80%, 1 Year at 80.34%, 6 Month at 25.13%, 3 Month at 2.28% and 1 Month at 5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.08 %
Institutions - 4.23 %
Public - 23.68 %

