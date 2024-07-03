Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹655.9
Prev. Close₹653
Turnover(Lac.)₹134.56
Day's High₹659.9
Day's Low₹641.4
52 Week's High₹825
52 Week's Low₹363.15
Book Value₹82.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,464.45
P/E110.04
EPS5.95
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.51
53.07
58.01
64.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
383.39
366.65
569.2
691.59
Net Worth
436.9
419.72
627.21
755.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
341.55
333.53
283.4
316.22
yoy growth (%)
2.4
17.68
-10.37
5.75
Raw materials
-12.41
-11.38
-8.79
-12.65
As % of sales
3.63
3.41
3.1
4
Employee costs
-138.34
-113.2
-99.99
-99.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
107.62
145.82
102.75
126.72
Depreciation
-17.38
-19.48
-21.66
-26.88
Tax paid
-25.37
-39.04
-26.8
-40.33
Working capital
-11.32
18.1
-70.93
-18.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.4
17.68
-10.37
5.75
Op profit growth
-25.13
51.86
-24.77
27.23
EBIT growth
-26.19
41.9
-18.91
34.59
Net profit growth
-26.77
45
-6.64
33.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
291.75
278.09
341.9
333.04
286.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
291.75
278.09
341.9
333.04
286.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.39
22.13
19.2
24.16
31.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Kailash Sahebrao Katkar
Joint Managing Director & CTO
Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar
Director
Shailesh Lakhani
Independent Director
Apurva Pradeep Joshi
Independent Director
AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY
Independent Director
Bhushan Gokhale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srinivasa Rao Anasingaraju
Independent Director
Richard Stiennon
Independent Director
KAMAL KUMAR AGARWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
Summary
Quick Heal Technologies Limited was incorporated as CAT Computer Services Private Limited on August 7, 1995 at Pune as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the name was changed to Quick Heal Technologies Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 7, 2007. The name of the Company was further changed to Quick Heal Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2015.Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is one of the leading IT security solutions company. The company offers high quality, feature-rich IT security products and solutions. It has established its proprietary anti-virus technology under the brands Quick Heal and Seqrite to cater Retail and Enterprise & Government segments, respectively. As a customer-centric, relationship-driven partner, Quick Heal focuses on providing easily deployable and trustworthy IT security solutions for defense against real-time risks. Its product portfolio addresses IT Security risks across multiple software platforms like Windows, Mac, Android and Linux and across multiple devices platforms like Desktops, laptops, Mobile, tablets, serving and multiple business segments - home / Soho, SMB, Enterprise & Government. Quick Heal is currently the market leader in the retail segment with more than 30% market share. The company is also a certified partner of Microsoft since 2008.The companys channel network comprises
Read More
The Quick Heal Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹642.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is ₹3464.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is 110.04 and 8.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quick Heal Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is ₹363.15 and ₹825 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.04%, 3 Years at 38.80%, 1 Year at 80.34%, 6 Month at 25.13%, 3 Month at 2.28% and 1 Month at 5.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.