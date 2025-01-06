iifl-logo-icon 1
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

632.7
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Quick Heal Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

107.62

145.82

102.75

126.72

Depreciation

-17.38

-19.48

-21.66

-26.88

Tax paid

-25.37

-39.04

-26.8

-40.33

Working capital

-11.32

18.1

-70.93

-18.93

Other operating items

Operating

53.55

105.4

-16.63

40.57

Capital expenditure

-3.06

5.19

19.19

14.94

Free cash flow

50.49

110.59

2.55

55.51

Equity raised

1,176.4

1,168.83

1,196.6

1,218.21

Investing

-107.21

107.81

-5

113.69

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

25.68

21.11

Net in cash

1,119.68

1,387.23

1,219.82

1,408.53

