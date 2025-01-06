Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
107.62
145.82
102.75
126.72
Depreciation
-17.38
-19.48
-21.66
-26.88
Tax paid
-25.37
-39.04
-26.8
-40.33
Working capital
-11.32
18.1
-70.93
-18.93
Other operating items
Operating
53.55
105.4
-16.63
40.57
Capital expenditure
-3.06
5.19
19.19
14.94
Free cash flow
50.49
110.59
2.55
55.51
Equity raised
1,176.4
1,168.83
1,196.6
1,218.21
Investing
-107.21
107.81
-5
113.69
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
25.68
21.11
Net in cash
1,119.68
1,387.23
1,219.82
1,408.53
