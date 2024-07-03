iifl-logo-icon 1
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

612.5
(-2.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

211.72

228.82

238.19

227.75

221.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

211.72

228.82

238.19

227.75

221.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.57

12.07

13.53

18.43

23.35

Total Income

226.29

240.89

251.72

246.18

245.24

Total Expenditure

204.21

210.76

166.2

140.07

138.08

PBIDT

22.08

30.13

85.52

106.11

107.16

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

22.08

30.13

85.52

106.11

107.16

Depreciation

9.42

12.26

12.8

14.49

16.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.97

5.1

18.42

22.94

20.86

Deferred Tax

-0.51

-0.28

-0.8

1.43

3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

10.2

13.05

55.1

67.25

66.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.2

13.05

55.1

67.25

66.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.2

13.05

55.1

67.25

66.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.92

2.3

9.21

10.48

10.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.32

53.07

57.96

64.2

64.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.42

13.16

35.9

46.59

48.29

PBDTM(%)

10.42

13.16

35.9

46.59

48.29

PATM(%)

4.81

5.7

23.13

29.52

29.93

QUICKLINKS FOR Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

