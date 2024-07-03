Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
211.72
228.82
238.19
227.75
221.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
211.72
228.82
238.19
227.75
221.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.57
12.07
13.53
18.43
23.35
Total Income
226.29
240.89
251.72
246.18
245.24
Total Expenditure
204.21
210.76
166.2
140.07
138.08
PBIDT
22.08
30.13
85.52
106.11
107.16
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
22.08
30.13
85.52
106.11
107.16
Depreciation
9.42
12.26
12.8
14.49
16.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.97
5.1
18.42
22.94
20.86
Deferred Tax
-0.51
-0.28
-0.8
1.43
3.8
Reported Profit After Tax
10.2
13.05
55.1
67.25
66.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.2
13.05
55.1
67.25
66.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.2
13.05
55.1
67.25
66.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.92
2.3
9.21
10.48
10.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.32
53.07
57.96
64.2
64.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.42
13.16
35.9
46.59
48.29
PBDTM(%)
10.42
13.16
35.9
46.59
48.29
PATM(%)
4.81
5.7
23.13
29.52
29.93
