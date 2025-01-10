Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.51
53.07
58.01
64.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
383.39
366.65
569.2
691.59
Net Worth
436.9
419.72
627.21
755.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.56
10.77
9.53
9.01
Total Liabilities
445.46
430.49
636.74
764.81
Fixed Assets
119.78
124.61
137.02
147.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
190.77
198.5
320.52
427.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.96
10.24
8.89
8.19
Networking Capital
86.24
86.58
111.11
103.68
Inventories
2.8
4.5
4.79
3.29
Inventory Days
5.11
3.6
Sundry Debtors
132.05
122.77
172.93
149.44
Debtor Days
184.8
163.54
Other Current Assets
27.1
31.95
21.43
24.88
Sundry Creditors
-43.13
-50.37
-51.14
-50.86
Creditor Days
54.65
55.65
Other Current Liabilities
-32.58
-22.27
-36.9
-23.07
Cash
36.71
10.56
59.2
77.39
Total Assets
445.46
430.49
636.74
764.81
