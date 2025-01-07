iifl-logo-icon 1
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

626.8
(-0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

341.55

333.53

283.4

316.22

yoy growth (%)

2.4

17.68

-10.37

5.75

Raw materials

-12.41

-11.38

-8.79

-12.65

As % of sales

3.63

3.41

3.1

4

Employee costs

-138.34

-113.2

-99.99

-99.67

As % of sales

40.5

33.93

35.28

31.52

Other costs

-84.97

-67.59

-81.54

-80.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.87

20.26

28.77

25.34

Operating profit

105.83

141.36

93.08

123.73

OPM

30.98

42.38

32.84

39.12

Depreciation

-17.38

-19.48

-21.66

-26.88

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

19.17

23.94

31.34

29.87

Profit before tax

107.62

145.82

102.75

126.72

Taxes

-25.37

-39.04

-26.8

-40.33

Tax rate

-23.57

-26.77

-26.08

-31.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

82.25

106.78

75.95

86.38

Exceptional items

-4.06

0

-2.31

-7.5

Net profit

78.19

106.78

73.63

78.87

yoy growth (%)

-26.77

45

-6.64

33.3

NPM

22.89

32.01

25.98

24.94

