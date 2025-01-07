Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
341.55
333.53
283.4
316.22
yoy growth (%)
2.4
17.68
-10.37
5.75
Raw materials
-12.41
-11.38
-8.79
-12.65
As % of sales
3.63
3.41
3.1
4
Employee costs
-138.34
-113.2
-99.99
-99.67
As % of sales
40.5
33.93
35.28
31.52
Other costs
-84.97
-67.59
-81.54
-80.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.87
20.26
28.77
25.34
Operating profit
105.83
141.36
93.08
123.73
OPM
30.98
42.38
32.84
39.12
Depreciation
-17.38
-19.48
-21.66
-26.88
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
19.17
23.94
31.34
29.87
Profit before tax
107.62
145.82
102.75
126.72
Taxes
-25.37
-39.04
-26.8
-40.33
Tax rate
-23.57
-26.77
-26.08
-31.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
82.25
106.78
75.95
86.38
Exceptional items
-4.06
0
-2.31
-7.5
Net profit
78.19
106.78
73.63
78.87
yoy growth (%)
-26.77
45
-6.64
33.3
NPM
22.89
32.01
25.98
24.94
