To the Members of

Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Quick Heal Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial

statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

(SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to the Note 40 (b) to the standalone financial statements which describes that the remuneration paid to the Managing Director and Joint Managing Director of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is in excess of the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Act, by 0.24 crores. Further, the remuneration paid exceeds the limit prescribed under regulation 17(6)(e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, by 1.72 crores. The managerial remuneration paid in excess of the limits has been approved by the Board of Directors and the Company is in the process of placing the same before the shareholders for their approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (current year). These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue from contract with customers: Refer the disclosures related to Revenue recognition in Note 23 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements. Revenue from the sale of security software products is recognised when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. Our audit procedures in respect of this area include, but are not limited to following: 1. Evaluated the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition (including incentives) and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; 2. Obtained and reviewed contracts with customers and confirmed our understanding of the Companys sales process, including design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls on a sample basis; Reviewed the customer agreements, on a sample basis, to test the terms and conditions for sale of such products including identification of performance obligations and allocation of the transaction price to such performance obligation based on appropriate method, as applicable;

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit The Application of Ind AS 115 involves certain key judgements relating to identification of performance obligations, determination of basis and its appropriateness for allocation of transaction price to the identified performance obligations; recognition of such identified performance obligations based on timing of satisfaction (i.e., over time or point in time). Due to the significance of revenue and involvement of management judgments relating to identification of separate performance obligations, this is considered as a key audit matter. 4. Discussed with management the key assumptions underlying the Companys assessment of cost related to identified performance obligations and tested mathematical accuracy of the underlying data used for computation and calculations made by the Company; 5. In case of variable consideration, assessed managements computations for accrual of discounts and incentives and on a sample basis compared the accruals made with the approved schemes and underlying documents; 6. Ensured that the actual discounts and incentives does not exceed the approved amount and it has been recorded in the correct accounting period; and Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statement in relation to revenue recognition as required by applicable accounting standards. 2. Provision for expected credit loss for accounts receivables. Refer Note 11 of the standalone financial statement. The Company has total outstanding trade receivable amounting to 176.18 crore as at March 31, 2024 against which the Company has provided for 44.13 crore towards expected credit loss in the books of account. We have identified provisioning for credit loss as a key audit matter as the calculation of credit loss provision is a complex area and requires management to make significant assumptions on customer payment behaviour and estimating the level and timing of expected future cash flows. We evaluated the judgement and estimation used by management in recognising the expected credit loss provision. Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: 1. Obtained an understanding of the Companys policy on assessment of expected credit loss against trade receivables, including design and implementation of controls, validation of management review controls and testing the operating effectiveness of these controls; 2. Verified accuracy of the aging of trade receivables for sample customer transactions; 3. Obtained managements assessment and plan for recovery with respect to trade receivables outstanding for more than 365 days and corroborated the same; 4. Assessed the methodology applied for recognising expected credit loss against the trade receivables outstanding balances and verified the same based on historical collection data; 5. Tested the arithmetic accuracy and completeness of the expected credit loss provision performed by the Company; and Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management is as per the requirements of Ind AS 109 -Financial Instruments.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report, Corporate Governance report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing

the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the standalone Financial Statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Following are the instances of delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company:

Sr. No. Date of Payment Amount No of days delay 1 09-11-2023 1,32,095 27

iv. 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(es) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(es) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 32 to the Standalone financial statements).

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except that no audit trail feature was enabled at the database level during the year ended March 31, 2024 in respect of Accounting Software to log any direct data changes. Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except at the database level as stated above, in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated throughout the year ended March 31, 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software as it was enabled only with effect from April 19, 2024.

Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, post enablement of the audit trail facility.

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software which is operated by a third-party software service provider, for maintaining its payroll records. In the absence of independent service auditors report, we are unable to comment whether the software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, nor are we able to comment on whether the audit trail feature was enabled in the said software and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. We are further unable to comment as to whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration provided for in the books of accounts by the Company to its Managing Director and Joint Managing Director for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in excess of the limits prescribed under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Act by 0.24 crores. However, as informed to us, the managerial remuneration paid/

payable in excess of the limits has been approved by the Board of Directors and the management of the Company intends to seek the requisite approvals of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Refer Note 40 (b) to the standalone financial statements.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Sd/-

Shraddha D Khivasara

Partner

Place: Membership No. 134285 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN:24134285BKEZAQ8599

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors

report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Sd/-

Shraddha D Khivasara

Partner

Place: Pune Membership No. 134285 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN:24134285BKEZAQ8599

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, investment property and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment, investment property and right of use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as

compared to book records were not 10% or more

in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made have been complied with by the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, custom duty, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there

has been a slight delay in a few cases of professional tax.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, custom duty, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded in crores Amount Paid in crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Tax demand on account of 0.83 - FY 2013- Commissioner 0.68 adjusted Act,1961 disallowance of expenses 2014 of Income Tax against refund of on 14A and disallowance of (Appeals) FY 2016-17 Depreciation Income Tax Tax demand on account of 0.67 - FY 2016- Commissioner Nil Act,1961 disallowance of expenses 2017 of Income Tax on 14A (Appeals) Income Tax Tax demand on account of 1.08 - FY 2017- Commissioner 0.82 adjusted Act,1961 disallowance of expenses 2018 of Income Tax against refund of on 14A (Appeals) FY 2018-19 Tax demand on account of 0.28 - FY 2019- Commissioner Nil Income Tax Act,1961 disallowance of expenses on 14A, tax on buy back and payment of dividend 2020 of Income Tax (Appeals) distribution tax

The amount of tax as reported above is calculated using the tax rates applicable during the relevant assessment year based on the amount of disallowances / adjustments under dispute and excluding interest.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income- tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lenders during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(a) to (c) and sub-clause (e) and (f)) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis or there are no funds raised during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under

clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as a part of its Group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 36 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Sd/-

Shraddha D Khivasara

Partner

Place: Pune Membership No. 134285 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN:24134285BKEZAQ8599

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Quick Heal Technologies Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Quick Heal Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit

to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Sd/-

Shraddha D Khivasara

Partner

Place: Pune Membership No. 134285 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN:24134285BKEZAQ8599