Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Summary

Quick Heal Technologies Limited was incorporated as CAT Computer Services Private Limited on August 7, 1995 at Pune as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the name was changed to Quick Heal Technologies Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on August 7, 2007. The name of the Company was further changed to Quick Heal Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the RoC on September 8, 2015.Quick Heal Technologies Ltd is one of the leading IT security solutions company. The company offers high quality, feature-rich IT security products and solutions. It has established its proprietary anti-virus technology under the brands Quick Heal and Seqrite to cater Retail and Enterprise & Government segments, respectively. As a customer-centric, relationship-driven partner, Quick Heal focuses on providing easily deployable and trustworthy IT security solutions for defense against real-time risks. Its product portfolio addresses IT Security risks across multiple software platforms like Windows, Mac, Android and Linux and across multiple devices platforms like Desktops, laptops, Mobile, tablets, serving and multiple business segments - home / Soho, SMB, Enterprise & Government. Quick Heal is currently the market leader in the retail segment with more than 30% market share. The company is also a certified partner of Microsoft since 2008.The companys channel network comprises 21,401 channel partners, 527 Enterprise Partners, 164 Government Partners and 12 Mobile Distributors.The Company expanded its operations in Pune, at office in Marvel Edge and also at its branch in Bangalore as Support Office in 2015-16. It launched the Seqrite brand for the enterprise and government division; launched Quick Heal Enterprise Partner Program; launched Quick Heal Gadget Securance for mobile security and handset insurance and launched Fonetastic for Mobile Security. Seqrite Technologies DMCC was acquired as subsidiary of the Company effective on November 13, 2016.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 14057719 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 451.25 Crores consisting a fresh issue of 7,788,161 equity shares aggregating Rs 250 Crores and an Offer for sale of 6,269,558 equity shares aggregating Rs 201.25 Crores in February, 2016. Under the Seqrite brand, Company launched products targeted at SMBs and emerging enterprises which are cloud enabled in 2017. In 2018, it further launched Total Security Multi Device. In 2019, the Company launched new mobile solutions with three variants: One user one year, Three users one year and One user three years; it launched new release of Unified Threat Management (UTM),for SMB division; launched Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and EMM Solutions (mSuite and MobiSMART) for mid-to-large segment; launched Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), launched Secure Web Gateway (SWG) to provide protection against threats. 2 New lines of Products under Seqrite brand Hawkk Series got launched in 2022. The Company also launched LMS and one central catalogue of learning content in 2023.