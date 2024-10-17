|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Submission of Statement of Material Deviation under Regulation 32 (1) (3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarter and half year results for the year ended 30 September 2024 Half Yearly Results FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome Of Board Meeting The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 3 per equity share of ? 10/- each for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay as Independent Director wef 10 June 2024 subject to approval at AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financials for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. FINANCIALS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
