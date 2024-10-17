iifl-logo-icon 1
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

539.65
(-3.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Quick Heal Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Submission of Statement of Material Deviation under Regulation 32 (1) (3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting17 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarter and half year results for the year ended 30 September 2024 Half Yearly Results FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome Of Board Meeting The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 3 per equity share of ? 10/- each for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay as Independent Director wef 10 June 2024 subject to approval at AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financials for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. FINANCIALS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

