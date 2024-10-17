Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Submission of Statement of Material Deviation under Regulation 32 (1) (3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarter and half year results for the year ended 30 September 2024 Half Yearly Results FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Quick Heal Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome Of Board Meeting The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 3 per equity share of ? 10/- each for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay as Independent Director wef 10 June 2024 subject to approval at AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024