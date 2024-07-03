iifl-logo-icon 1
R S Software (India) Ltd Share Price

211.93
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High211.93
  • 52 Wk High367.15
  • Prev. Close216.26
  • Day's Low211.93
  • 52 Wk Low 60.15
  • Turnover (lac)9.69
  • P/E24.83
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value32.44
  • EPS8.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)547.44
  • Div. Yield0
R S Software (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0

Prev. Close

216.26

Turnover(Lac.)

9.69

Day's High

211.93

Day's Low

211.93

52 Week's High

367.15

52 Week's Low

60.15

Book Value

32.44

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

547.44

P/E

24.83

EPS

8.82

Divi. Yield

0

R S Software (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

R S Software (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

R S Software (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.67%

Non-Promoter- 3.65%

Institutions: 3.64%

Non-Institutions: 55.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R S Software (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62

43.03

47.99

60.76

Net Worth

74.85

55.88

60.84

73.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27.51

35.38

59.96

57.39

yoy growth (%)

-22.23

-40.99

4.47

-18.82

Raw materials

-1.59

-1.99

-2.39

-0.9

As % of sales

5.78

5.63

3.99

1.58

Employee costs

-23.84

-32.21

-57.06

-69.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.61

-14.47

-36.18

-36.99

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.8

-3.03

-2.08

Tax paid

-3.75

0

-26.49

11.26

Working capital

-16.81

0.53

-7.87

-7.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.23

-40.99

4.47

-18.82

Op profit growth

-26.16

-72.75

2.84

26.06

EBIT growth

-46.4

-60.26

-3.27

42.46

Net profit growth

-21.46

-76.9

143.61

57.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.54

30.13

27.52

35.46

60.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.54

30.13

27.52

35.46

60.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.45

0.64

4.79

1.81

12.33

R S Software (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R S Software (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

R R Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R Ramaraj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Richard Nicholas Launder

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarita Jain

CFO & Company Secretary

Vijendra Surana

Independent Director

C.S. Mohan

Independent Director

Peter Sweers

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R S Software (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 2 Dec.87, public in 1992, R S Software (India) Ltd was promoted by R R Jain, West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation, Technology Development & Information Company of India and Risk Capital & Technology Finance Corporation.The company produces customized commercial application software as per specific needs and requirements of customers. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10 in Mar.94 to part-finance the project of developing offshore software jobs at its existing hardware set-up in India for clients abroad. R S Software and Hanover Direct of the US have joined hands to set up a joint venture company in the US with the US partner holding 60% of the equity and RS Software 40 %. It acquired ISO 9001, international hallmark of quality in Jul.94 from KPMG, US. The infrastructure for the satellite link between Calcutta and California was completed in Nov.95. Its range of activities include on-site consultancy, offshore projects and software products. In 1996, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Software AG, Germany to bring their global solutions into India. It also entered into an alliance with Millenium Dynamics Inc. USA. The company has developed capabilities in the areas of client/server and object oriented technologies.The company is executing projects using Internet and New Technology Group technologies.In Nov 2000, it achieved global benchmarking in the area of best quality practices and accreditation l
Company FAQs

What is the R S Software India Ltd share price today?

The R S Software India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of R S Software India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R S Software India Ltd is ₹547.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R S Software India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R S Software India Ltd is 24.83 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R S Software India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R S Software India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R S Software India Ltd is ₹60.15 and ₹367.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R S Software India Ltd?

R S Software India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.67%, 3 Years at 65.86%, 1 Year at 258.64%, 6 Month at -19.24%, 3 Month at -19.38% and 1 Month at -4.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R S Software India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R S Software India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.67 %
Institutions - 3.65 %
Public - 55.68 %

