Summary

Incorporated on 2 Dec.87, public in 1992, R S Software (India) Ltd was promoted by R R Jain, West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation, Technology Development & Information Company of India and Risk Capital & Technology Finance Corporation.The company produces customized commercial application software as per specific needs and requirements of customers. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10 in Mar.94 to part-finance the project of developing offshore software jobs at its existing hardware set-up in India for clients abroad. R S Software and Hanover Direct of the US have joined hands to set up a joint venture company in the US with the US partner holding 60% of the equity and RS Software 40 %. It acquired ISO 9001, international hallmark of quality in Jul.94 from KPMG, US. The infrastructure for the satellite link between Calcutta and California was completed in Nov.95. Its range of activities include on-site consultancy, offshore projects and software products. In 1996, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Software AG, Germany to bring their global solutions into India. It also entered into an alliance with Millenium Dynamics Inc. USA. The company has developed capabilities in the areas of client/server and object oriented technologies.The company is executing projects using Internet and New Technology Group technologies.In Nov 2000, it achieved global benchmarking in the area of best quality practices and accreditation l

