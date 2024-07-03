Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹216.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.69
Day's High₹211.93
Day's Low₹211.93
52 Week's High₹367.15
52 Week's Low₹60.15
Book Value₹32.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)547.44
P/E24.83
EPS8.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62
43.03
47.99
60.76
Net Worth
74.85
55.88
60.84
73.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.51
35.38
59.96
57.39
yoy growth (%)
-22.23
-40.99
4.47
-18.82
Raw materials
-1.59
-1.99
-2.39
-0.9
As % of sales
5.78
5.63
3.99
1.58
Employee costs
-23.84
-32.21
-57.06
-69.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.61
-14.47
-36.18
-36.99
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.8
-3.03
-2.08
Tax paid
-3.75
0
-26.49
11.26
Working capital
-16.81
0.53
-7.87
-7.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.23
-40.99
4.47
-18.82
Op profit growth
-26.16
-72.75
2.84
26.06
EBIT growth
-46.4
-60.26
-3.27
42.46
Net profit growth
-21.46
-76.9
143.61
57.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.54
30.13
27.52
35.46
60.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.54
30.13
27.52
35.46
60.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.45
0.64
4.79
1.81
12.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
R R Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R Ramaraj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Richard Nicholas Launder
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarita Jain
CFO & Company Secretary
Vijendra Surana
Independent Director
C.S. Mohan
Independent Director
Peter Sweers
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R S Software (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 2 Dec.87, public in 1992, R S Software (India) Ltd was promoted by R R Jain, West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation, Technology Development & Information Company of India and Risk Capital & Technology Finance Corporation.The company produces customized commercial application software as per specific needs and requirements of customers. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10 in Mar.94 to part-finance the project of developing offshore software jobs at its existing hardware set-up in India for clients abroad. R S Software and Hanover Direct of the US have joined hands to set up a joint venture company in the US with the US partner holding 60% of the equity and RS Software 40 %. It acquired ISO 9001, international hallmark of quality in Jul.94 from KPMG, US. The infrastructure for the satellite link between Calcutta and California was completed in Nov.95. Its range of activities include on-site consultancy, offshore projects and software products. In 1996, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Software AG, Germany to bring their global solutions into India. It also entered into an alliance with Millenium Dynamics Inc. USA. The company has developed capabilities in the areas of client/server and object oriented technologies.The company is executing projects using Internet and New Technology Group technologies.In Nov 2000, it achieved global benchmarking in the area of best quality practices and accreditation l
Read More
The R S Software India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R S Software India Ltd is ₹547.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R S Software India Ltd is 24.83 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R S Software India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R S Software India Ltd is ₹60.15 and ₹367.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R S Software India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.67%, 3 Years at 65.86%, 1 Year at 258.64%, 6 Month at -19.24%, 3 Month at -19.38% and 1 Month at -4.95%.
