iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R S Software (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

203.53
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

41.31

17.88

23.19

27.38

45.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.31

17.88

23.19

27.38

45.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.31

0.4

4.37

1.37

1.27

Total Income

43.62

18.28

27.56

28.75

46.87

Total Expenditure

28.35

25.2

32.57

41.22

71.55

PBIDT

15.27

-6.92

-5.02

-12.48

-24.68

Interest

0.15

0

0

0.15

0.28

PBDT

15.12

-6.92

-5.02

-12.62

-24.96

Depreciation

3.48

2.7

3.25

3.66

2.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.65

-9.62

-8.26

-16.29

-27.82

Minority Interest After NP

0.32

-0.44

-0.54

-0.89

-1.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.32

-9.18

-7.73

-15.4

-26.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.32

-9.18

-7.73

-15.4

-26.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.4

-3.57

-3.01

-5.99

-10.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.96

-38.7

-21.64

-45.58

-54.13

PBDTM(%)

36.6

-38.7

-21.64

-46.09

-54.74

PATM(%)

28.2

-53.8

-35.61

-59.49

-61.02

R S Software (I): Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R S Software (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.