R S Software (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
41.31
17.88
23.19
27.38
45.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.31
17.88
23.19
27.38
45.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.31
0.4
4.37
1.37
1.27
Total Income
43.62
18.28
27.56
28.75
46.87
Total Expenditure
28.35
25.2
32.57
41.22
71.55
PBIDT
15.27
-6.92
-5.02
-12.48
-24.68
Interest
0.15
0
0
0.15
0.28
PBDT
15.12
-6.92
-5.02
-12.62
-24.96
Depreciation
3.48
2.7
3.25
3.66
2.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.65
-9.62
-8.26
-16.29
-27.82
Minority Interest After NP
0.32
-0.44
-0.54
-0.89
-1.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.32
-9.18
-7.73
-15.4
-26.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.32
-9.18
-7.73
-15.4
-26.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.4
-3.57
-3.01
-5.99
-10.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.96
-38.7
-21.64
-45.58
-54.13
PBDTM(%)
36.6
-38.7
-21.64
-46.09
-54.74
PATM(%)
28.2
-53.8
-35.61
-59.49
-61.02
