R S Software (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

191.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62

43.03

47.99

60.76

Net Worth

74.85

55.88

60.84

73.61

Minority Interest

Debt

1.55

7.95

6.74

15.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.4

63.83

67.58

88.83

Fixed Assets

9.08

7.62

7.44

11.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

31.73

33.16

39.9

34.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.33

15.89

10.2

32.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

11.19

0.86

3.86

10.26

Debtor Days

51.2

105.84

Other Current Assets

22.19

24.96

14.21

28.63

Sundry Creditors

-2.88

-2.34

-1.39

-1.98

Creditor Days

18.44

20.42

Other Current Liabilities

-14.17

-7.59

-6.48

-4.52

Cash

19.26

7.16

10.04

10.47

Total Assets

76.4

63.83

67.58

88.82

