R S Software (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62
43.03
47.99
60.76
Net Worth
74.85
55.88
60.84
73.61
Minority Interest
Debt
1.55
7.95
6.74
15.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.4
63.83
67.58
88.83
Fixed Assets
9.08
7.62
7.44
11.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.73
33.16
39.9
34.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.33
15.89
10.2
32.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
11.19
0.86
3.86
10.26
Debtor Days
51.2
105.84
Other Current Assets
22.19
24.96
14.21
28.63
Sundry Creditors
-2.88
-2.34
-1.39
-1.98
Creditor Days
18.44
20.42
Other Current Liabilities
-14.17
-7.59
-6.48
-4.52
Cash
19.26
7.16
10.04
10.47
Total Assets
76.4
63.83
67.58
88.82
