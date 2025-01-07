Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.51
35.38
59.96
57.39
yoy growth (%)
-22.23
-40.99
4.47
-18.82
Raw materials
-1.59
-1.99
-2.39
-0.9
As % of sales
5.78
5.63
3.99
1.58
Employee costs
-23.84
-32.21
-57.06
-69.6
As % of sales
86.68
91.04
95.16
121.28
Other costs
-11.05
-13.33
-45.16
-30.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.17
37.7
75.31
52.8
Operating profit
-8.98
-12.16
-44.66
-43.42
OPM
-32.64
-34.38
-74.48
-75.66
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.8
-3.03
-2.08
Interest expense
0
-0.27
-0.44
-0.03
Other income
4.55
1.77
11.95
8.56
Profit before tax
-7.61
-14.47
-36.18
-36.99
Taxes
-3.75
0
-26.49
11.26
Tax rate
49.3
0
73.21
-30.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.36
-14.47
-62.68
-25.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.36
-14.47
-62.68
-25.73
yoy growth (%)
-21.46
-76.9
143.61
57.86
NPM
-41.31
-40.91
-104.53
-44.83
