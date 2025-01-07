iifl-logo-icon 1
R S Software (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

207.69
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27.51

35.38

59.96

57.39

yoy growth (%)

-22.23

-40.99

4.47

-18.82

Raw materials

-1.59

-1.99

-2.39

-0.9

As % of sales

5.78

5.63

3.99

1.58

Employee costs

-23.84

-32.21

-57.06

-69.6

As % of sales

86.68

91.04

95.16

121.28

Other costs

-11.05

-13.33

-45.16

-30.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.17

37.7

75.31

52.8

Operating profit

-8.98

-12.16

-44.66

-43.42

OPM

-32.64

-34.38

-74.48

-75.66

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.8

-3.03

-2.08

Interest expense

0

-0.27

-0.44

-0.03

Other income

4.55

1.77

11.95

8.56

Profit before tax

-7.61

-14.47

-36.18

-36.99

Taxes

-3.75

0

-26.49

11.26

Tax rate

49.3

0

73.21

-30.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.36

-14.47

-62.68

-25.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.36

-14.47

-62.68

-25.73

yoy growth (%)

-21.46

-76.9

143.61

57.86

NPM

-41.31

-40.91

-104.53

-44.83

