R S Software (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.61
-14.47
-36.18
-36.99
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.8
-3.03
-2.08
Tax paid
-3.75
0
-26.49
11.26
Working capital
-16.81
0.53
-7.87
-7.46
Other operating items
Operating
-31.36
-17.75
-73.58
-35.27
Capital expenditure
-2.61
-0.03
12.48
1.15
Free cash flow
-33.97
-17.78
-61.1
-34.12
Equity raised
120.11
150.66
300.58
376.36
Investing
5.19
-7.52
-46.94
-19.23
Financing
21.96
24.03
16.65
6.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
113.29
149.39
209.18
329.58
