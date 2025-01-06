iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R S Software (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

211.93
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R S Software (India) Ltd

R S Software (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.61

-14.47

-36.18

-36.99

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.8

-3.03

-2.08

Tax paid

-3.75

0

-26.49

11.26

Working capital

-16.81

0.53

-7.87

-7.46

Other operating items

Operating

-31.36

-17.75

-73.58

-35.27

Capital expenditure

-2.61

-0.03

12.48

1.15

Free cash flow

-33.97

-17.78

-61.1

-34.12

Equity raised

120.11

150.66

300.58

376.36

Investing

5.19

-7.52

-46.94

-19.23

Financing

21.96

24.03

16.65

6.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

113.29

149.39

209.18

329.58

R S Software (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R S Software (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.