iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R S Software (India) Ltd Key Ratios

180.19
(2.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:39:50 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R S Software (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.37

-41.18

-4.96

-16.68

Op profit growth

-29.14

-66.14

18.61

27.02

EBIT growth

-42.21

-53.12

16.7

43.87

Net profit growth

-24.53

-72.14

178.83

58.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-46.02

-50.42

-87.61

-70.19

EBIT margin

-43.88

-58.95

-73.98

-60.25

Net profit margin

-54.95

-56.53

-119.38

-40.68

RoCE

-23.11

-29.19

-33.29

-18.82

RoNW

-7.96

-7.54

-13.57

-3.21

RoA

-7.23

-6.99

-13.42

-3.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.16

-8.24

-28.8

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.51

-9.67

-29.59

-10.91

Book value per share

15.26

21.66

30.01

73.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.01

-2.94

-0.38

0

P/CEPS

-4.11

-2.51

-0.37

-4.65

P/B

2.02

1.12

0.36

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

-8.78

-3.65

-0.39

-2.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

31.07

0.03

64.36

-30.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

93.55

82.14

47.71

69.34

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-16.16

-19.81

-21.09

-29.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

24,158

77.42

100.4

1,019.09

Net debt / equity

-0.26

-0.06

-0.16

-0.18

Net debt / op. profit

0.8

0.21

0.23

0.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.78

-5.62

-3.97

-1.43

Employee costs

-97

-103.93

-106.01

-117.01

Other costs

-43.23

-40.86

-77.62

-51.74

R S Software (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R S Software (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.