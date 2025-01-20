Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.37
-41.18
-4.96
-16.68
Op profit growth
-29.14
-66.14
18.61
27.02
EBIT growth
-42.21
-53.12
16.7
43.87
Net profit growth
-24.53
-72.14
178.83
58.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-46.02
-50.42
-87.61
-70.19
EBIT margin
-43.88
-58.95
-73.98
-60.25
Net profit margin
-54.95
-56.53
-119.38
-40.68
RoCE
-23.11
-29.19
-33.29
-18.82
RoNW
-7.96
-7.54
-13.57
-3.21
RoA
-7.23
-6.99
-13.42
-3.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.16
-8.24
-28.8
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.51
-9.67
-29.59
-10.91
Book value per share
15.26
21.66
30.01
73.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.01
-2.94
-0.38
0
P/CEPS
-4.11
-2.51
-0.37
-4.65
P/B
2.02
1.12
0.36
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
-8.78
-3.65
-0.39
-2.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
31.07
0.03
64.36
-30.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
93.55
82.14
47.71
69.34
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-16.16
-19.81
-21.09
-29.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
24,158
77.42
100.4
1,019.09
Net debt / equity
-0.26
-0.06
-0.16
-0.18
Net debt / op. profit
0.8
0.21
0.23
0.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.78
-5.62
-3.97
-1.43
Employee costs
-97
-103.93
-106.01
-117.01
Other costs
-43.23
-40.86
-77.62
-51.74
