To

The Members of

M/s. R S Software (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. R S Software (India) Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed and communicated with management in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1 The application of revenue recognition accounting Standard is complex and involved a number of Key judgements and estimates and is the focus area of audit. Our audit procedure in recognition of revenue includes- It involves the analysis of Customer Contracts (which includes identification and review of distinct performance obligations in the contract and determination of its Transaction price in relation with the performance obligation and the basis used to recognize revenue. a. Obtaining an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented for recording and computing revenue b. Thereafter tested the controls relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. c. Selected on sample basis for performing the following procedures 1. Reviewed the particulars of the agreements (i.e distinct performance obligations, nature of work, transaction price including other Terms and Conditions). 2. Compared the Actual Performance Obligations with agreed performance obligations and revenue booking based on performance obligations achieved/rendered. 3. Effectiveness of controls have also been tested which broadly includes identification of major performance obligations of the company as stated in the agreement, nature of contracts whether milestone based, fixed price contracts, maintenance contracts, certain enhancement related contracts and determination of revenue recognition accordingly ( like Fixed price / maintenance revenue contracts should be recognized on a straight line basis or using the percentage completion method) 4. Reviewing the details of the resources engaged in the performance of the contracts, on test check basis, along with their approved attendance by the client 5. Reviewed the terms of the contracts in relation to ‘transaction price including any variable consideration and tested that revenue booking corresponds to the same. 6. In respect of revenue recorded for time and material and fixed price monthly contracts samples were tested using a combination of approved time sheets customer acceptances & subsequent invoicing and existing trend of collections. 7. In respect of revenue recorded for fixed price development contract and fixed time frame contract samples were tested to check the performance and obligation using the percentage of completion method based on Managements estimate of the Contract cost.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or out knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness

of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the interim consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 ( the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a Statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B and

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the act, as amended -

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be includes in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial statements (refer Note 23)

ii. The Company has long term contracts for which there are no material foreseeable losses as at the balance sheet date.

iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. As per the management representation provided, we report -

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

• no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

• Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given by management under the above sub-clauses contain any material misstatement.

v. As per the records of the Company no dividend has been declared or paid during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in respect of maintenance of property, plant & equipment records where in the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enable throughout the year and the payroll software which is operated by a third party on which we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with except in case of maintenance of property, plant & equipment records and payroll software.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023, we report that

i. (a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of

Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use asset except location thereof.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable property disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering software services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees at any point of time of the year in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on para 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the Company has not made investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability Partnership or any other parties during the year except that the Company has granted unsecured loans to one subsidiary company during the year which is covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year except as mentioned below -

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to a subsidiary as below :

Loans (Amount) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Rs. 69,63,651.96 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above Rs. Nil

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than a subsidiary, joint ventures and associates. Hence reporting under clause iii(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit proceeding conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated in this regard and hence clause (iii)(c) to Clause (iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loan to its subsidiary without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate amount of such loan is Rs. 69,63,651.96 and it is hundred percent of the total loan granted to related party as defined in clause (76) of section 2of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) On the basis of examination of records and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments, guarantee and security, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits and therefore the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies act 2013 and the rules formed thereunder are not applicable to the company and hence para 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Thus paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) According to information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, goods and service tax (GST), cess and other statutory dues applicable to it except certain delay in deposit of GST and non- deposit of Federal Tax, Interest and Penalty in USA to the extent of demand of Rs.3.75 crores. Except nondeposit of Federal Tax, Interest and Penalty in USA, no other statutory dues were outstanding, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax (GST), cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, as at 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute except as follows :

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Service Tax 3.99 Crores 2007 - 2012 Appeal before CESTAT Service Tax Service Tax Refunds 1.88 crores FY 2015 & FY 2016 High Court, Kolkata Federal Tax USA Income Tax 3.75 crores FY2011 &2012 The company has started making installment-based payments and is trying to seek further relief

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company have not defaulted in repayment of any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there was no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business and we have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any non-banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year but cash loss of Rs. 101.80 incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report of the Companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, provision of section 135 relating to corporate social responsibility is not applicable on the company, hence nothing is required to be reported under clause (xx)(a) & clause (xx)(b)of the order.

For Chaturvedi & Company Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 302137E) Sd/- Nilima Joshi Partner Mem. No. 052122 Place : Kolkata UDIN : 24052122BKGPTV7377 Date : 18.04.2024

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of R S SOFTWARE (INDIA) LIMITED (‘the Company) as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safe guarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operative effectiveness. Our audit of internal Financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion of the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in responsible detail, accurately and fairy reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are records as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and nor be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of change in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Chaturvedi & Company Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 302137E)